Planning a trip this summer? Google Maps has new tricks up its sleeves

Google has announced a bunch of new features for its navigational platform, Google Maps. The list includes features such as glanceable directions and immersive view. These new features are aimed at making it easier for Google Maps users to plan a trip and explore new places.

So, here is everything you need to know about the new features coming to Google Maps.

What’s new in Google Maps?

Immersive View gets bigger

Google had first rolled out the Immersive View in Google Maps back in April this year. However, at the time, the feature was available in select cities across the globe including London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo. Now, roughly two-and-a-half months later, the company has announced that it is expanding the availability of the Immersive View feature to more cities across the globe including Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice.

In addition to this, the company announced that it is also expanding the feature to over 500 iconic landmarks around the world, from Prague Castle to the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Google Maps’ Android and iOS apps. “With the time slider, you can see what the weather will be like at different times of day and how crowded it will be so you can plan ahead,” Google wrote in a blog post.

“And where we have data available, you can peek inside of restaurants and cafes to help you decide whether you want to make a reservation — thanks to an advanced AI technique called neural radiance fields, or NeRF — which was developed right here at Google,” the company added.

Glanceable directions on phone

Google is also rolling out a feature called Glanceable Directions on Google Maps‘s Android and iOS apps. This feature will enable users to track their trip’s progress right from the lock screen of their phones or route overview.

Google says that using this feature is quite simple. Once users opt in, they just need to request directions to their destination and get going. “You’ll see updated ETAs and where to make your next turn — information that was previously only available in comprehensive navigation mode. And if you decide to take another path, we’ll update your trip automatically,” Google added in the blog post.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it will start rolling out glanceable directions for walking, cycling and driving modes on Android and iOS later this month.

Recents on desktop gets smarter

Lastly, the company is also rolling out updates to the Recents section in Google Maps on desktop. With the latest update to the section, Google will now save places in users’ Recent highlights even after they close their Google Maps window, which in turn will help users in taking a break from planning and come back to it later.

Furthermore, the company says that users can remove places that they have viewed, plan multiple trips at once and share a selection of places. “Once you know where you want to visit, select three or more destinations, click “directions,” and Maps will even create a custom route that hits all your stops and saves it to your Recents,” the company added.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it will start rolling out this feature globally starting next month.