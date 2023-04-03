Google Maps gets four new features: Check details

Google today rolled out a major update to Google Maps. This update brings a bunch of new features such as Immersive View and Live View to Google Maps that are aimed at making it easier for users to explore a new place as they go out on a vacation. Also Read - How to reset or change your Amazon password: A step-by-step guide

So, here are all the new features coming to Google Maps:

What’s new in Google Maps?

Immersive View

Immersive View in Google Maps shows users a photorealistic view of an area. It also provides information such as how the weather will be like at different times of day at a place or when a spot gets most crowded. Immersive View is available in Google Maps app in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo and it will be available in Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice in the coming months.

Recents tab on desktop

Google is also rolling out a new Recents tab on desktop and it will give users access to their saved locations and landmarks for accessing later. Users will also be able to share these locations with their friends. The Recents tab will be available on desktop globally starting next week.

Live View

Google Maps’ Live View feature is getting an AR update. Google says that with Live View in Maps, users will be able to see AR arrows that point them exactly where they need to go. This feature will help users navigate places both indoors and outdoors. Google Maps’ Live View feature will be available in New York, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo plus Barcelona, Dublin and Madrid in the coming months.

Bike and Scooter information

Google Maps is also getting the ability to explore a city on two-wheelers such as a bike or a scooter. Users can select their destination, tap on directions, and scroll to the cycling option. “You’ll see nearby bikes and scooters, battery levels for electric options, and even if there’s a docking station for when you’re done,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Bike and scooter information is available on Google Maps in more than 500 cities globally like Berlin, New York, and São Paulo on both Android and iOS.