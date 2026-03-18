Google personal intelligence now available for free users, but there's a limitation

Google is making online tasks faster and more personalized by expanding its Personal Intelligence feature for free-tier users. Google’s AI-powered tool will now connect information across Google apps to deliver suggestions and responses tailored to each user. For now, the rollout is limited to the U.S. However, it promises more efficient and context-based experiences for Chrome, Search, and the Gemini app. Also Read: Google’s Gemini 3.1 Pro takes aim at GPT-5 and Claude Opus 4.6: What’s new in the AI model?

What Is Google Personal Intelligence?

Google launched Personal Intelligence in beta on January 14, 2026 for Gemini AI. The platform is designed to understand user preferences and past activity. This is eligible across all Google services and connects apps like Gmail and Google Photos. Not only it provides recommendations and reminders, it also provides specific guidance to the users. To understand this, the platform can suggest products based on previous shopping habits. In another example, it can also identify models from purchases receipts to provide tech support. Also Read: Found your personal info on Google? New tool helps you remove deepfakes faster

Nevertheless, the feature is optional and is designed with privacy in mind. The platform is flexible in terms that you can choose which apps to connect and disable connections at any time. The tech giant clarifies that its AI models are not directly trained on personal inboxes or photo libraries. Hence, they learn and understand from specific prompts in Gemini or AI Mode. Also Read: Google Project Genie explained: It turns text into playable 3D worlds

Step-By-Step Guide on How Personal Intelligence Works

Once enabled, Personal Intelligence will securely combine your data from connected apps. It will provide you highly relevant answers. If you are searching for sports shoes similar to recent purchases or plans for a beach vacation with family based on past hotel bookings, then AI will quickly provide you with the personal suggestions.

This experience works across AI Mode in Search, Gemini app, and Gemini in Chrome. The feature is available only for personal Google accounts and does not support Workspace business, enterprises, and education accounts.

Security, Privacy, and User Controls

Google says, it is maintaining privacy and control in the feature, wherein user will be able to decide which services to connect. In addition, the AI will only use limited information based on user prompt and responses.

Availability and Limitations

Currently, the feature is limited to the United States and free tier users can access it today in AI Mode in Search. It will gradually be available in the Gemini app and Gemini in Chrome. If you are living outside the United States, then you have to wait for the wider access.

FAQs

How Google is expanding its Personal Intelligence?

Google is expanding it by making it eligible for free tier users.

Is it available in India?

No, it is limited to the United States.

Who can use it?

Free-tier users with personal Google accounts in the U.S.

Where is it available?

On AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app, and Gemini in Chrome.

When was it launched?

It was launched in beta earlier in 2026.