Google has revealed the date for its annual event held in May every year. This time around, the much-anticipated Google I/O 2024, is scheduled for May 14. Google is expected to make several software-based announcements at the event such as the next Android version. We are also expected to see a new hardware release, probably, the rumoured Google Pixel 8a.

Google I/O 2024 date and time

Google I/O 2024 will take place on May 14 at 10 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM IST). The event will be held at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. It will likely be hosted by the CEO Sundar Pichai.

READ MORE Android 15 release date leaked by Google employee, and it is a short wait

As usual, Google will do a Livestream of the event that you watch on the Google IO website and its official YouTube channel.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

Google hasn’t revealed what it plans to exactly showcase at the forthcoming event, however, we can anticipate some announcements. The I/O event every year is mainly focused on software-based announcements so expect something on the Android 15, which is currently being tested. But it is to be noted that even if the new OS is revealed, it won’t be available to you until H2 of this year.

The company might as well reveal some details about the next WearOS. Just like last year, this year as well, we expect Google to announce some updates related to AI. Earlier this year, Google renamed Bard with Gemini AI, which is now its standard generative AI tool for everyone. So we could hear something about Gemini at the keynote from Pichai.

Apart from this, Google might bring a few small improvements in the overall functionality of Android, which we’ll get to know only at the event. While software may be the key focus, we may also get our first official look at the Google Pixel 8a at I/O 2024. The Pixel 8a will succeed the Pixel 7a, and as per rumours, it may be powered by a Tensor G3 chipset and have a small screen with high refresh rate support.

We also expect announcements related to Pixel Fold 2, which was recently leaked. There might also be something for those waiting for the next Pixel Tablet. As of now, there are scant details about the hardware announcements. But let’s see if Google gives us a sneak peak before launch, or else, we are waiting for May to witness what Google has us in store this year.