Google Flights will now tell you the cheapest time to book a flight

Google Flights is getting a new feature that will let users book flights at the lowest possible prices. Google, in a blog post today said that the service already lets users see if the current prices for the destination that they have searched for are low, typical or high compared to past averages. And now, it is getting an upgraded insights feature that will ensure that the prices that users are see are the lowest for their chosen. Simply put, Google Flights new feature will give users insights so that they are able to book their flights at the lowest prices.

This new feature will help users decide if they should book their flight tickets right away or they should wait for the prices to drop further. “For example, these insights could tell you that the cheapest time to book similar trips is usually two months before departure, and you’re currently in that sweet spot. Or you might learn that prices have usually dropped closer to takeoff, so you decide to wait before booking,” Group Product Manager, James Byers, wrote in a blog post.

But this is not the only feature coming to Google Flights.

More features coming to Google Flights

Google today said that it is also rolling out a new price tracking feature to Google Flights. When enabled, this new feature will automatically notify users if there is a significant drop in the pricing of flight tickets between their selected destination. The company said that users can further refine their searches by setting up tracking for specific dates. Alternatively, they can also set the filter to “Any dates”, which will fetch them best deals in the coming three to six months.

Lastly, the company said that it will be displaying a colourful price guarantee badge while looking for new flights, which would help users in understanding that the displayed prices will not drop further. “When you book one of these flights, we’ll monitor the price every day before takeoff, and if the price does go down, we’ll pay you back the difference via Google Pay,” the company added. However, there is a catch. This feature is available as a pilot program for select Book on Google itineraries for flights departing from the US only.