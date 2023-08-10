Google Pay is one of the most used payments app in India. The app has newly added features like Split Bill and Request (money) and also lets users pay bills and recharge mobile numbers. One interesting feature that the app received a while back was the ability to check CIBIL. Google Pay users can easily check their CIBIL score on the app for absolutely free.

READ MORE Google Pay launches UPI Lite in India for faster transactions

In this article, we will show you how you can check your CIBIL score in a few simple steps on Google Pay. Before we get started, make sure the app on your device is updated. To check that, head to the Play Store or App Store, search for Google Pay and then see if there’s an option to update. If not, you are good to follow the steps below. If there is an ‘update’ option, update the app and then follow the steps.

The following steps are for both Android and iOS devices. That said, let’s get started.

READ MORE Google Pay users can now make UPI payment using RuPay credit cards

Check CIBIL score on Google Pay in seconds

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the app.

Step 3: Look for the option that says –Check your CIBIL score for free – and tap on it.

Step 4: After you follow the above step, it will automatically check your CIBIL score. However, it may ask for a few details when checking your CIBIL for the first time on the app. But once that’s done, you will get your CIBIL score.

For the uninitiated, there are four different ranges (Poor, Average, Google, and Excellent) of CIBIL or credit score. Google Pay will show you where your score falls and let you know your ranking.

That’s how easily Google Pay users can check their CIBIL score. Apart from checking CIBIL score, Google Pay also has some other interesting features.

Other features of Google Pay

Here are some of the other things that you can do on Google Pay.

– Money transfer using mobile number

– Money transfer using UPI ID

– Direct Bank transfer

– Self transfer

– Checking bank balance

– Doing recharge of mobile numbers DTH/Cable TV, Broadband/Landline, FASTag.

– Paying Electricity bills

– Doing Gas cylinder booking

– Buying Play Store Recharge Codes

– Buying Insurance

– Linking services

– Opening RD

– Getting Loan EMI

– Giving donations

Apart from this, Google Pay also has features like Split Bill and Request (money), and it also allows users to send messages directly on the app.