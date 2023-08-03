Google has announced a major update for its web browser, Google Chrome. This update brings a host of new features to Chrome that will make it easier for users to find the information that they are looking for on the go. The new features will not only make it possible to get search suggestions, but it will also let users see trending topics and get more suggestions when they search for a topic.

As far as availability is concerned, these features will be coming to Google Chrome’s mobile apps on Android and iOS later this year.

So, here are all the new features coming to Google Chrome:

All the new features coming to Google Chrome

Better Search suggestions

Google Chrome’s Android and iOS-based apps will now give users more relevant search suggestions on the Chrome address bar. “Let’s say you’re reading an article about Japan as you plan for an upcoming trip. When you click on the address bar, you’ll see a new section labeled “Related to this page” with suggestions for other searches — like local restaurants or tourist attractions in Japan,” Google wrote in a blog post explaining the update.

See what is trending

Another feature coming to Google Chrome will let users see the trending Google searches directly in the Chrome address bar. All users need to do is to a new tab on Google Chrome, tap the address bar and scroll down to see what’s trending. Alternatively, users can also click on a trending search to see search results for that topic and learn more about it. This feature is already available on Google Chrome’s Android app and it will be coming to Chrome on iOS later this year.

Touch to Search

Google Chrome’s Android app has a Touch to Search feature that lets users quickly search a word or phrase directly from a webpage. Now, Google has improved this feature by adding related searches to the mix. “Say you’re reading an article and you come across a topic you want to learn more about. Using Touch to Search, you’ll now see a carousel of related searches so you can quickly find more information about it,” the company added.

Get more suggestions when you search

Until now when users search for anything on Chrome’s address bar, it used to show six suggestions. With its latest update, Google is improving that by showing users 10 suggestions instead. Google says that the most relevant suggestions will appear first, and that users will be able to access more options by scrolling. This feature is already available on Android, and it is now being rolled out to iOS users.