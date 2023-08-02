Google overhauls Fitbit app with new design: Here's what's new

Google is overhauling Fitbit app with visual changes. The redesigned app for Android and iOS is scheduled to launch later this year.

The new design of the app is inspired by a unified Google design language, called Material You, which appeared alongside Android 12.

The app has been redesigned to make it more user-friendly by dividing everything into three tabs. These tabs are Today, Coach and You, and each of them provides access to different activities and metrics. This has been done to reduce visual clutter and make the app easier to use.

The Today tab allows users to view their preferred stats and metrics in one place. It even allows users to customise which stats are displayed to align them with their personal goals. Although it’s called “Today”, users can also see health trends for the past month or year through charts, graphics, and icons.

The next in the lineup is the Coach tab, which is dedicated to providing motivation through specially curated workout and mindfulness sessions. Users have the ability to filter these workouts based on their availability, equipment ownership, and overall fitness and health objectives. Fitbit Premium subscribers have access to more content than free subscribers, including exciting dance cardio classes.

Finally, there is the You tab where users can view their achievement badges and progress metrics. They can also connect with other Fitbit users and update their personal information. Google claims that it ensures users’ privacy and will not use any data for Google ads.

It is important to note that the upcoming refresh will not affect which features are available for free and which are exclusive to premium subscribers. The redesigned version is currently being tested by select Fitbit users as a beta product and the global launch of the redesigned app is planned for later this year. In addition to this, there will be further changes to the platform in the future.

Beginning next year, users will need to log in to Fitbit apps using their Google credentials, as the Fitbit brand is being phased out.

However, Fitbit users do not have to immediately abandon their Fitbit accounts and switch to their Google Accounts. The company is allowing them until 2025 to complete the transition. If current Fitbit users do not make the switch by this deadline, there is a risk that they will lose access to their Fitbit app data and their health insights.

“If you’re an existing Fitbit user, you will have the option to move your Fitbit experience to a Google Account. You aren’t required to move to a Google Account immediately, but will need to move by 2025,” Google shared in a blog post.