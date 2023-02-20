comscore Google rolls out an update on Chrome: Here's what's new
Google Chrome gets memory, energy saver modes on Mac, Windows

Google has rolled out the Memory and Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows, Linux, as well as Chromebooks.

Google has rolled out the Memory and Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows, Linux, as well as Chromebooks. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart: Check all offers here

By default, Google’s Memory and Energy Saver are enabled, but users can turn them off/on by going to Chrome Settings under Performance (in the sidebar), according to 9to5Google. Also Read - ChatGPT interviews Bill Gates, Rishi Sunak: Here's what happened next

Chrome’s Memory Saver automatically “frees up memory from inactive tabs” to give other pages and apps on users’ computers more resources. Also Read - Google Contacts now let you add, edit contacts from sidebar

In addition to using the Memory Saver, Chrome also allows users to add sites directly to the “Always keep these sites active” list if they run into issues or don’t like waiting for tabs to refresh after being away from a device for a while.

The tech giant said that “Chrome uses up to 30 per cent less memory” with Memory Saver and that it can be used to “keep your active video and gaming tabs running smoothly”, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, with Energy Saver, “Chrome conserves battery power by limiting background activity and visual effects”.

This includes animations and smooth scrolling, as well as reduced video frame rates.

When active, users may “notice changes in the gaming and video performance,” and it’s represented by a leaf icon to the right of the Omnibox with the ability to quickly disable, said the report.

Last week, Google announced that it has rolled out two new features — Partial Custom Tabs and Chrome Custom Tabs — that will bring the best of Chrome to Android developers and users.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2023 10:41 AM IST
