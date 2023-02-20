comscore Google Contacts gains a new trick: Check details
News

Google Contacts now let you add, edit contacts from sidebar

Apps

Google announced that it is rolling out a new feature to Google Contacts, which will allow users to create new contacts from the Contacts sidebar.

Highlights

  • Google has rolled out an update to Google Contacts.
  • The update will let users add new contacts from the sidebar.
  • The update will also let users edit contacts from sidebar.
google

Google announced that it is rolling out a new feature to its contact management service ‘Google Contacts’, which will allow users to create new contacts and edit existing contacts from the “Contacts sidebar”. Also Read - Nokia X30 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, offers

Earlier, visiting “contacts.google.com” was the only method to edit or add a Google Contact, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost. Also Read - WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android

“Whether you want to edit contacts faster or create contacts more easily, this update streamlines the contact management experience.” Also Read - Poco C55 India launch date, sale on Flipkart announced

To edit an existing contact, expand the side panel in Google Workspace, open the Contacts application, then click on a contact, select the “Edit” icon at the top right, change the information and select the “Save” option.

Whereas, for creating a contact from scratch, open the Contacts application from the vertical App bar on the right, click the “Create contact” option, enter the contact’s name, add the contact information and select the “Save” option.

Moreover, this feature doesn’t have admin control.

In December last year, the tech giant had rolled out its Illustrations tool to its contact management service on Android, which allows users to create a custom profile picture.

— IANS

  • Published Date: February 20, 2023 10:12 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google Contacts gains a new trick: Check details

Nokia X30 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, specs

WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android

Poco C55 India launch date, sale on Flipkart announced

Firefox gets hiding email addresses, listening to articles extension for Android

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Instagram's False Active Now Solution: Why does Instagram show Active when you are not? - Watch Video

Can t Take Screenshot Due To Security Policy? Here Is What Preventing You From Doing This - Watch Video

Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?
Instagram's False Active Now Solution: Why does Instagram show Active when you are not? - Watch Video

Features

Instagram's False Active Now Solution: Why does Instagram show Active when you are not? - Watch Video