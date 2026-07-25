God of War Laufey release date confirmed: Here’s when Faye’s standalone adventure arrives on PS5

PlayStation has officially confirmed the release date for God of War Laufey, giving fans a clear idea of when they can step into the shoes of Faye for the first time. The announcement was made during the God of War Laufey panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where Sony Santa Monica’s creative head Cory Barlog revealed that the game will launch on February 16, 2026, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. Also Read: Spider-Man gets a Galaxy upgrade: Samsung teases new foldables in cinematic Sony Pictures collaboration

The release date arrives just months after PlayStation showed an extended gameplay reveal, making the earlier-than-expected launch a surprise for many fans. The game is already available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store, although Sony has not yet shared pricing or pre-order details. Also Read: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is finally here: Price, PC requirements and what's new

Faye takes the lead instead of Kratos

God of War Laufey marks a major shift for the franchise as it is the first mainline title to move away from Kratos as the playable character. Instead, players take control of Laufey, better known as Faye, whose death set the events of 2018’s God of War in motion. Also Read: Sony to phase out physical PlayStation games from 2028, fans react

The story follows Faye as she journeys through an afterlife created for the gods, where she may come face-to-face with several deities that Kratos defeated during his own adventures. While Kratos is no longer the central character, he is not completely absent from the game.

During the 20-minute gameplay presentation shown at PlayStation’s State of Play event in June, players first see Kratos and Atreus performing Faye’s funeral, similar to the opening of God of War (2018). Kratos also briefly appears later to help Faye after she is imprisoned. Sony Santa Monica has not confirmed whether he will have additional appearances beyond those scenes, as the timeline overlaps with the events leading into God of War Ragnarök.

Physical disc confirmed despite industry changes

One of the talking points around God of War Laufey has been its physical release. Sony Santa Monica confirmed that the game will ship on a proper PlayStation 5 disc instead of using a download code inside the box.

The confirmation came after Sony announced plans to stop PlayStation disc production from 2028, a move that drew criticism from many players. Because of that announcement, some fans had expected God of War Laufey to move to a digital-only release or even slip to 2027. The Comic-Con panel confirmed neither will happen.

At the same event, Cory Barlog also revealed that another Kratos-led God of War game is already in development and will continue directly from the story told in God of War Laufey.

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February 2026 is filling up with major releases

God of War Laufey is arriving during what is shaping up to be one of the busiest months for video game launches. The title launches on February 16, between Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis on February 12 and Persona 4 Revival on February 18, before Xbox’s Fable reboot arrives on February 23.