Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier is free on PC: How to claim before August 13

Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier for free on PC as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Ghost Recon franchise. The 2012 tactical shooter can be added to the Ubisoft Connect library between August 6 and August 13 at 8 a.m. UTC, which is 1:30 p.m. IST. Along with the free game, Ubisoft has also announced a free weekend for Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, giving players a chance to try the latest games in the series without paying for them.

Ghost Recon Future Soldier free on PC

Ghost Recon Future Soldier was originally released in 2012 and is set in the then-futuristic year 2024. The game follows an elite team of special-operations soldiers who use advanced technology while taking on missions across different parts of the world. Players have access to gadgets such as drones and adaptive camouflage, while carefully giving commands to AI teammates is also an important part of the gameplay.

The game also launched with several multiplayer modes, although Ubisoft took its multiplayer servers offline in 2022. Despite that, the single-player experience is still available, and players can now add the PC version to their Ubisoft Connect library for free during the giveaway period.

How to claim Ghost Recon Future Soldier for free

Players need to download Ubisoft Connect on their PC. Sign in with a Ubisoft account. From the Library section, select the Free games tab, where the Ghost Recon Future Soldier giveaway will appear. Open the game page and click on “Get it now” to add it to the account. Once claimed, the game can be downloaded and played from the library.

Ghost Recon Wildlands gets Last Rites update

Ubisoft has also released a new free update for Ghost Recon Wildlands called Last Rites. The update is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X and adds a standalone story mission set in a darker version of Bolivia.

The update also brings 60fps support to current-generation consoles, along with visual improvements including better distance rendering, improved lighting and shadows, and 4K image quality. Players also get more customisation options covering gameplay, difficulty, environment and UI settings.

The fan-favourite Predator event has also returned with the update after previously being discontinued.

Wildlands and Breakpoint free to play

Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint are also available to play for free across PC and consoles from August 6 to August 10. Wildlands originally launched in 2017, while Breakpoint is the most recent entry in the Ghost Recon series.

Ubisoft has also started a new Ghost Recon Insider Program. Players can sign up for the programme to get a chance to participate in closed tests for the next Ghost Recon game, which the company has confirmed is currently in development.

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The anniversary celebrations also include a franchise-wide sale across PC, PlayStation and Xbox.