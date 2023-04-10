Fresh Google Pixel 7a leak shows off familiar design, colour variants

Google’s next entry-level Pixel phone, dubbed Pixel 7a, is likely coming at the company’s I/O conference. While Google recently developed a habit of revealing nearly everything about its upcoming phones, it has been quite mum about the Pixel 7a, at least till now. Instead, a new leak has emerged that claims to reveal the design and colour options of the Pixel 7a. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a to launch in June this year

MySmartPrice has shared what look like official renders of the Pixel 7a, showing a very familiar design. The Pixel 7a looks like the Pixel 7, including a visor with a pill-shaped cutout on it on the back. The cutout, however, is relatively smaller than the one on the Pixel 7. The camera cutout has two sensors inside it. But the overall design is more identical to that of the Pixel 6a, which was launched last year. In a way, the phone resembles the Pixel 6a more than it does the Pixel 7. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a leaks suggests Tensor G2 chipset, 64MP camera and more

But there is still a welcome change. According to the report, the Pixel 7a will feature a metal rim, an upgrade over the plastic frame seen on the Pixel 6a. That makes the phone slightly more suited to the price category it is likely to fall under. The report also said the Google Pixel 7a will come in White, Grey, and Blue colours, but expect their name to be a bit cheeky.

That is all the new report has suggested, but we have previous leaks to refer to for the expected specifications of the Pixel 7a. The Google Pixel 7a may come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering it may be Google’s Tensor G2 chip with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There would still be no support for external storage on the Pixel 7a. On the back of the Pixel 7a, there may be a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies, there may be a 10.8-megapixel camera on the Pixel 7a and you can expect it to come with Android 13 software.