comscore Foxconn withdraws from semiconductor project with Vedanta
English | हिंदी
10 Jul, 2023 | Monday
Sign In
Hello! Manage Your Account
Sign In
Sign Up

Follow Us on

Trending : SonyInfinix Inbook X2 SlimSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 5OnePlus FoldApple Vision Pro
  • Home
  • News
  • Foxconn withdraws from $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture project with Vedanta

Foxconn withdraws from $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture project with Vedanta

Edited By: Om Gupta | 2 minute, 11 seconds read

Published:Jul 10, 2023, 08:58 PM IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

Foxconn
Foxconn

Story Highlights

Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductors Ltd (VFSL) was a joint venture between Vedanta Group from India and Hon Hai Precision Industry from Taiwan.

Foxconn announced on Monday that it has withdrawn from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture project with Vedanta.

READ MORE
Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture to hit a major hurdle, government set to deny funding

“Foxconn has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta,” a Foxconn statement said without elaborating on the reasons.

READ MORE
India introduces $2B incentive package to boost IT hardware

Both the company signed a pact, last year, to set up semiconductors and display manufacturing units in Gujarat.

READ MORE
Vedanta-Foxconn chip fabrication unit may soon get govt approval

After collaborating with Vedanta for over a year to bring “a great semiconductor idea to reality”, the company said that it had agreed to part ways and it will withdraw its name from an entity that is now fully owned by Vedanta.

For unversed, Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductors Ltd (VFSL) was a joint venture between Vedanta Group from India and Hon Hai Precision Industry from Taiwan. Vedanta had a 63 percent stake and Hon Hai Precision Industry had a 37 percent stake in the company.

A person close to the situation said Foxconn’s decision to exit the venture was influenced by concerns about the delays in incentive approvals from the Indian government. The source also said the government has raised several questions on cost projections the company has provided to seek incentives from the government, as reported by Reuters

Vedanta said it is fully committed to its semiconductor project and had “lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry”.

MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Foxconn’s decision will have no impact on India’s plans and he added that both companies were “valued investors who are creating jobs n growth” in the country.

The government is currently evaluating a 40nm fab proposal submitted by Vedanta through VFSL. The proposal is “backed by Tech licensing agreement from a Global Semicon major,” as per the information shared by the minister. 

The minister also said that it was not for the government to “get into why or how two private companies choose to partner or choose not to”. 

While Vedanta-Foxconn was able to get STMicroelectronics to license its technology, the Indian government wanted the European company to have a more significant investment in the partnership, such as a stake in the company and STMicro was not interested in that. 

The Indian government has expressed its optimism about attracting chipmaking investors. Micron recently announced its decision to invest up to $825 million in a chip testing and packaging facility rather than a manufacturing plant.

India received three applications to set up plants under a $10 billion India Semiconductor Mission last year. These applications were from Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture, Singapore-based IGSS Ventures and global consortium ISMC, which has Tower Semiconductor as a tech partner.

Tower’s acquisition by Intel and IGSS’s desire to re-apply have stalled the other two projects. The government is now seeking new applications from companies.

Author Name | Om Gupta

Related Stories

Tags

Foxconn

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language