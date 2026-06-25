Flipkart GOAT Sale starts July 4: Here's every smartphone confirmed so far

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, laptop, or a new gadget, then waiting for a few more days is a wise idea. This is because the e-commerce website, Flipkart, has announced the date of its summer sale – GOAT 2026. It is set to begin on July 4th, and 24 hours of early access for Plus members. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b confirmed to launch on July 7 in India, Flipkart availability revealed

Well, Flipkart is yet to announce the sale duration and deals across the products, but this comes at a time when its rival Amazon is also hosting the Prime Day sale starting July 4th till July 6th. What all do we know about Flipkart’s GOAT sale 2026, and which deals are worth waiting for? Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ debuts in India with 144Hz AMOLED display, 6500mAh battery: Price, specs, sale details

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: Dates and access

The Flipkart GOAT Sale will begin on July 4 for all users. However, Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members will get early access from July 3, giving them a chance to grab deals before everyone else. Also Read: Free Netflix through Flipkart Plus? Check eligibility and claim process

As always, you can also expect additional savings through bank offers, exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options on eligible products.

Flipkart GOAT Sale: Available Deals

Flipkart has already teased several flagship smartphones that will receive discounts during the sale. Some of the biggest names include the iPhone 17, iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 5G, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10a, Nothing Phone (4a) Pro and Vivo X200T.

The company has not announced the discounted prices yet, but these devices are expected to receive attractive offers once the sale goes live.

The sale isn’t limited to flagship devices. Flipkart has also confirmed deals on several mid-range and budget smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Vivo T5x 5G, Vivo T5 Pro, OPPO K14x 5G, OPPO K14, Realme P4x 5G, Redmi Note 15 SE, HMD Vibe2, POCO C85x and smartphones from Samsung, Tecno and AI+.

So whether you’re looking for a phone under Rs 15,000 or planning to spend over Rs 70,000, there are likely to be multiple options during the sale. Apart from smartphones, Flipkart has confirmed discounts on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds and mobile accessories as well.

The platform is expected to reveal more products and category-wise offers in the coming days. The final prices and bank discounts will only be announced once the sale begins.

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But the question is – should you wait? At the moment, Flipkart has only revealed the list of participating smartphones and not the actual discounts. If you’re interested in any of the announced devices, it may be worth adding them to your wishlist so you can quickly track the price once the sale starts.