First Nothing Store In India To Open Soon, Company Confirms

Nothing is finally taking its online-first brand to the real world in India! The Carl Pei-led company has confirmed that its first flagship retail store in the country will open soon, marking a big step in how it plans to connect with Indian customers. Also Read: CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Set For THIS Date: Battery, Features, Design, More

After selling phones, earbuds, and accessories through online platforms and partner stores for years, the company is now all set to get its own dedicated space in India to let the fans walk in and simply experience products closely before buying them. This is kind of a similar experience to Apple, Samsung and OnePlus’ own physical stores in the country. Also Read: CMF Headphone Pro And Watch 3 Pro Launch In India Confirmed: All We Need To Know

What Nothing has confirmed

Nothing has taken the news official while announcing on social media posts and calling it the first flagship store in India. However, the company is keeping a few key details under wraps. There’s no confirmed opening date yet, and the location has also not been revealed. Akis Evangelidis, Nothing’s India head, described the store as “a long time in the making,” hinting that the project has been in planning for a while. Also Read: Looking For Value? These Are The Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 In 2026

This is important for Nothing as well as the fans, as India has become one of the important markets in the past couple of years. From local manufacturing, expanding global products, and even bringing limited editions specially for Indian buyers, is making sense why Nothing wants to have a physical store in India.

If Nothing follows the model of its London store, the India outlet will likely focus on hands-on demos, clean design, and a brand-first experience rather than just selling boxes.

CMF Launches Ahead

The store launch also comes at a time when Nothing is making deeper business moves in India. Its sub-brand CMF is now a legally independent company here, handling smartphone and wearable manufacturing, operations, and even R&D from India.

Trending Now

CMF is set to launch new products on January 13, including the CMF Headphones Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro. That timing has led many to believe that the Nothing flagship store could open around the same period.