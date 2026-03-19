FIFA’s new YouTube deal could change how fans watch the 2026 World Cup

YouTube and FIFA have announced a new content partnership for the FIFA World Cup 2026, giving the video platform a bigger role around the tournament. In a statement, FIFA said YouTube will become a preferred platform for the competition, while the deal will also allow rights-holding broadcasters to stream limited live match content on the platform. Also Read: ‘Instagram is a drug’: US jury set to decide in social media addiction trial

The move is aimed at expanding how World Cup content reaches viewers, especially online audiences who follow highlights, clips and creator-led coverage alongside traditional broadcasts. Also Read: Watching YouTube on smart TV? Prepare for longer ads

What the partnership includes

According to FIFA, media partners with World Cup rights will get access to more tournament content for their YouTube channels. This includes extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, Shorts and video-on-demand content. Also Read: YouTube’s AI tool to detect deepfakes now available to journalists and government officials

FIFA also said broadcasters will be allowed to live stream the first 10 minutes of every match on YouTube. In addition, selected matches will be allowed to stream in full on YouTube channels, depending on the rights arrangement in each market. The agreement is meant to help rights-holding broadcasters use YouTube to reach younger viewers while still pushing audiences toward traditional TV coverage.

FIFA has not disclosed the financial terms of the agreement.

Archive content and creator access

Another part of the partnership involves FIFA’s archive. The organisation said it will make archive material available on its official YouTube channel, including full-length past matches and other well-known moments from previous tournaments.

FIFA also said YouTube creators will get access around the World Cup, including match-related and behind-the-scenes coverage. According to FIFA, creators will be able to cover the tournament from different angles, including human stories, tactical discussion and access-led content. FIFA plans to give a global group of YouTube creators broad access around the 2026 tournament.

Tournament timeline

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19 and will feature 104 matches.

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This is not the first time YouTube has been involved with FIFA. The platform had a smaller sponsorship role during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This latest deal, however, gives YouTube a more direct content role ahead of the 2026 tournament.