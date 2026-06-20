Father's Day gift guide: 5 gadgets for your dad that he might actually use

Father’s Day gift ideas: We all know that buying a Father’s Day gift isn’t always easy. Whenever we ask them what exactly they need, most dads either say they don’t need anything or end up buying things for themselves before anyone else gets the chance. Also Read: Father's Day Gifting Ideas: Best Smartphones To Gift Right Now

But if your father enjoys technology or simply likes gadgets that make everyday life easier, then this Father’s Day could be a good excuse to upgrade something he uses regularly. Whether it’s listening to music during morning walks, keeping track of health, or making video calls with family, there are plenty of gadgets that can genuinely come in handy.

Here are five gadgets that could make practical Father’s Day gifts this year.

Father’s Day gift ideas

A smartwatch for health tracking

Many smartwatches today can do much more than just show notifications. Features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep analysis, ECG support, and activity tracking can help dads keep a closer eye on their health.

If you don’t have budget constraints, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 or Apple Watch Series 11 can be good options. Even within budget, the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro at Rs 4,999 and the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 at Rs 3,099 are some other options.

Wireless earbuds for calls and music

Whether your dad listens to old classics during morning walks or spends a lot of time on calls, a pair of wireless earbuds can be surprisingly useful. Look for earbuds with good call quality, long battery life, and active noise cancellation.

Within the budget of Rs 5,000, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is priced at Rs 3,999, Nothing CMF Buds 2 Pro at Rs 3,799, and Realme Buds Air 7 is priced at Rs 3,112.

Kindle

If your father enjoys reading newspapers, novels, or biographies, a Kindle can be one of the most thoughtful gifts. The e-reader offers a paper-like display that’s easier on the eyes than a smartphone or tablet. Plus, the battery lasts for weeks instead of days. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite 12th Gen is available at Rs 16,999.

Bluetooth speaker

Some dads still enjoy listening to music, radio shows, devotional songs, or cricket commentary while relaxing at home. A portable Bluetooth speaker can make that experience much better. Compact speakers from JBL, Sony, Bose, and Marshall are easy to carry around and offer impressive sound quality.

Within the budget, you can get boAt Stone Opus 80W Bluetooth Speaker at Rs 5,999 and JBL Go 3 at Rs 2,499. While elevating your budget, you can get Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Rs 7,999 on Flipkart.

Tablet

A tablet sits comfortably between a smartphone and a laptop. It can be useful for watching movies, reading news, attending online meetings, making video calls, or even browsing recipes. Devices like the iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab series, and OnePlus Pad offer large displays without becoming too complicated to use.

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However, you must note that the best Father’s Day gift doesn’t always have to be the most expensive gadget or gift. It can be accompanied by a simple gesture, a note or maybe a special photo/video to make it a complete package.