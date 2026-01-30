Fake earning app Wingo banned in India; Android users asked to stay alert

There is always a say, “All that glitters is not gold!” And this applies in the world of tech too. If you have recently came across an Android app which promises to let you earn money for doing simple tasks, then you must not ignore. And that’s how India’s cyber authorities have even taken the decision to block the Wingo App and its entire online network in India. Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Indian Government Warns Citizens to Stay Alert Online Amid Cyber Threats

As per a report by India Today, the action was led by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which works under the Union Home Ministry. According to officials, the app was not just misleading users with fake earning promises, but was also secretly sending fraudulent SMS messages from infected phones without permission. Along with blocking the app's servers, authorities also shut down four linked Telegram channels and removed dozens of promotional videos that were helping the scam spread.

How The Scam Trapped Users

It was simple. Just download the app, invest a small amount, complete tasks, and earn quick returns, that’s how app got famous. In reality, many users were asked to deposit money first and then found their accounts suddenly blocked, the report added. Payments were shown as UPI or wallet transfers instead of secure banking gateways, which made recovery almost impossible once the money was gone. What made it worse it that the app asked for access to contacts, SMS, gallery and location, opening the door to personal data misuse.

Users were also pushed to invite more people to increase their earnings, turning the whole system into a referral-based chain that looked very similar to a Ponzi setup. When victims tried to reach support, the listed customer care numbers simply didn’t work. In many cases, the app quietly vanished from the Google Play Store after complaints started piling up.

What should you do?

Following the crackdown, a countrywide advisory has been issued for Android users. The message is clear: avoid downloading unknown apps that promise guaranteed profits or daily income. Still, you must be cautious of such apps and keep these points in mind: