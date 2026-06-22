Elon Musk says AI could surpass the combined intelligence of humanity within five years

The Tesla and xAI CEO recently posted his prediction in a post on X. He gave glimpse into the future he believes is rapidly approaching. According to Musk, AI will likely exceed the human intelligence without four to five years. The claim has once again fueled a debate that all of us are avoiding to have: the pace of AI development and how it will potentially impacts society.

Superintelligent AI remain highly controversial, however, Musk’s latest comments about it reflects a growing belief among some technology leaders.

They think artificial intelligence is advancing faster than many expected. Musk believes that the rise of AI is not just about smarter and advanced machines, rather it is about eventually leading to a world of unprecedented abundance powered by intelligent robots.

What Musk said about AI

Musk’s comment came in reply to entrepreneur and author Peter H. Diamandis, who was talking about how intelligence alone is not the sole factor that is holding back human progress, but also resources and opportunities.

As mankind moves beyond Earth and has access to more resources, many of these limits may become obsolete, Diamandis said. In response to the post, Musk wrote that he believes that within 4 or 5 years, AI would likely surpass the sum of human intelligence.

AI is advancing rapidly

Today’s AI systems can produce text, software code, data analysis, images and videos, and even help with scientific research. World-wide, technology firms are spending billions of dollars to enhance these systems, resulting in rapid growth in performance and capabilities.

Analysts claim that AI systems can make use of vast amounts of data, work around the clock without fatigue, and analyze information much quicker than humans. With such capabilities going forward, some people think that it could become possible for AI to outperform humans in several areas.

Why the experts are against Musk?

Musk’s vision and view isn’t shared by everyone.

Although AI has progressed rapidly, many researchers state that determining intelligence is actually much more involved than comparing machine and human performance on particular tasks. There are some situations where AI does not yet have a lot of knowledge, creativity, emotional understanding, common sense reasoning, and the ability to navigate and solve complex real-world problems.

There are those who think that the future for artificial general intelligence (AGI) might be more distant – possibly years or even decades down the road. Others believe the progress so far makes it likely that it could be much sooner.

The truth is that no one is certain when and if AI will outsmart humans. The ability to forecast technological advances has always been tricky, not only for some of the most influential people in the industry, but for anyone, really.

But that’s one of the reasons the prediction from Musk keeps getting both excited and skeptical responses.

Optimus is at the centre stage

Musk’s plans revolve around what is known as Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot project.

The robot has been in development for years by Tesla and will be used to do repetitive, physically demanding or potentially dangerous tasks. The company is convinced that Optimus may be used in factories, warehouses, offices and even in households in the future.

Optimus is seen as a product that could revolutionize the industry and solve the labor shortage problem. But critics say there are still significant technical and economic obstacles to take the robots to scale.

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There has been tremendous progress, but experts estimate that it will take several years before it is widely adopted.