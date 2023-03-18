comscore Discord users with Nitro subscription now get 'Themes'
News

Discord brings 'Themes' for Nitro subscribers on desktop

News

To try themes, Nitro members can navigate to the 'User Settings’ and select ‘Appearance’.

Highlights

  • Discord gets updated with 'Themes' for its premium subscribers.
  • Those with a Nitro subscription on Discord can tweak themes in the Settings panel.
  • It offers chesmes like Chroma Glow, Citrus Sherbert, Mifnight Blurple, and others.
Discord Themes

Discord has announced that it is rolling out ‘Themes’ for its Nitro subscribers to provide them more ways to bring their own vibe to the chat platform on desktop.

“Alongside the rest of the perks provided by your Discord Nitro subscription, you’ll be able to bring some fresh hues to your Discord views,” the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“Choose from theme colours such as Chroma Glow, Citrus Sherbert, Midnight Blurple, and Retro Raincloud to name a few.”

To try Themes, Nitro members can navigate to the aUser Settings’ and select ‘Appearance’.

Then, under the existing Light and Dark themes, users will see a new Colour section. Now, simply select a theme and it will be instantly reflected in the application.

“If you wanna see what a specific theme will look like, use the Preview Themes button. You can even preview a theme whether or not you’re currently subscribed to Nitro!” the company said.

Last week, the chat platform had announced that it is updating its ‘Clyde’ bot using OpenAI technology.

The new Clyde will answer questions and have extended conversations with users and their friends.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 18, 2023 3:26 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Discord's Nitro subscribers can now set 'themes'

Nothing Phone (1) gets compared to Pixel 6a: Carl Pei reacts

What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh crore, create 10 lakh jobs

WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for Android users

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features