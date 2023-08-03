Xbox gamers now have a new way to share their gameplay with their friends. Discord has announced that it is rolling out Stream to Discord for Xbox, which will allow users to stream their games directly from their Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles.

This is the first time that console gamers can stream directly to Discord. This feature was earlier available only for PC and mobile gamers. The feature is currently available to the Xbox Insider beta program and a full release will be available soon. Those who are interested in Xbox streaming on Discord can opt-in as an Xbox Insider, which is free to sign up and open to everyone.

Here’s how to use Stream to Discord for Xbox

To use Stream to Discord for Xbox, users need to connect their Xbox to Discord in the Connections menu on their desktop or mobile app. They can then stream their games from a Voice channel by opening the Parties & Chats tab on their Xbox, choosing Discord, and then picking the channel they want to join. They can also stream their games in one-on-one or group DMs by clicking “transfer to Xbox” while on the call. Nitro subscribers can enjoy HD streams up to 1080p.

The Xbox Insider Hub app can be downloaded from the Xbox store. Discord also says that they are not done with their Xbox integration and will have more announcements later this year.

Xbox has often been the first to receive new Discord features, such as the ability to connect directly to Discord Voice channels last year.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s online store has started offering spare parts for Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller and regular Xbox Wireless Controller. The spare parts include boards, sticks, buttons, and covers, allowing gamers to repair their controllers themselves in case of issues such as broken shoulder buttons or stick drift.

Microsoft’s decision helps gamers to be more sustainable and economical, as they can fix their controllers instead of buying new ones that can be very expensive, up to $179.99 (Rs 15,000 approximately). This saves them money and also reduces e-waste and supports a circular economy.

Gamers can purchase various spare parts if they need to repair their Elite Series 2 controller. The prices for these parts range from $23.99 (Rs 1,900 approximately) for a set of buttons to $59.99 (Rs 5,000 approximately) for a new PCBA and motor.

The standard controller parts are more affordable, with prices ranging from $19.99 (Rs 1,700 approximately) for the top case to $34.99 (Rs 2,900 approximately) for the PCBA and vibration motor.