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Dell XPS 13 launches in India alongside new AI PCs Dell 14S, 16S and Alienware 15: Check prices

Dell has expanded its premium consumer portfolio in India with the launch of the new XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S and Alienware 15. Check out the specifications, features, price and more.

Edited by Divya |Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:16 PM (IST)

XPS 13

photo icon Dell Expands Premium Laptop Portfolio In India, Brings XPS 13, AI PCs And Alienware 15.

Dell has expanded its premium consumer portfolio in India with a new lineup of laptops which focuses on students, professionals, creators and even gamers. One of the most highlighted of all is the new Dell XPS 13, which the company says is the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop it has built so far. Alongside the XPS 13, Dell has also introduced the Dell 14S, Dell 16S and the latest Alienware 15. news Also Read: Looking for a new laptop? Here are the best options under Rs 40,000

What do all these new Dell laptops bring to the table? From specifications, features, price and availability – know all the details here. news Also Read: Alienware 16 Aurora review: RTX 5060 gaming laptop that almost gets it right

Dell XPS 13 

The latest Dell XPS 13 is said to be designed for those looking for a lightweight laptop. The laptop weighs around 1kg and measures 12.7mm at its thinnest point. It features a CNC-machined aluminium body and comes with a 13-inch 2.5K InfinityEdge touch display supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage and up to 500 nits of brightness.

Powering the device are Intel Core Series 3 and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor options, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM. Dell claims the laptop can deliver up to 17 hours of video streaming on a single charge. The XPS 13 also includes Wi-Fi 7 support, Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers and USB Type-C connectivity.

Dell 14S and 16S: AI features and more

Dell has also launched the new Dell 14S and Dell 16S, both positioned as AI-powered Copilot+ PCs for everyday use. The laptops are available with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, featuring dedicated NPUs capable of handling on-device AI tasks.

Depending on the model, you can choose between FHD+ OLED and 2.8K OLED display options with refresh rates of up to 120Hz, Dolby Vision support and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage.

Alienware 15

For gaming enthusiasts, Dell has refreshed the Alienware 15. The laptop is available with up to an Intel Core 7 (Series 2) 240H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. It features a 15.3-inch WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate, along with a wide range of connectivity options including HDMI 2.1, USB-C and Ethernet. Dell says the laptop has also been tested for everyday durability, including accidental spills and minor drops.

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Dell laptops’ price and availability

Dell says the new portfolio will be available through Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell’s official website, large-format retail outlets and multi-brand stores across more than 400 cities in India. The latest lineup of Dell is priced like this:

  • Dell XPS 13: Rs 79,990
  • Dell 14S: 1,19,990
  • Dell 16S: Rs 2,29,990
  • Alienware 15: Rs 1,28,990

QUICK SPECS

Specification Dell XPS 13 Dell 14S Dell 16S Alienware 15
Display 13-inch 2.5K InfinityEdge LCD Touch 14-inch FHD+ OLED (Touch/Non-touch) 16-inch 2.8K OLED Touch 15.3-inch WUXGA
Refresh Rate 30Hz–120Hz (Variable) Up to 120Hz Up to 120Hz 165Hz
Brightness Up to 500 nits Up to 400 nits Up to 400 nits Not specified
Colour Gamut 100% DCI-P3 100% DCI-P3 100% DCI-P3 Not specified
Processor Intel Core Series 3 / Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Intel Core Ultra Series 3 / AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series Intel Core Ultra Series 3 / AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series Up to Intel Core 7 (Series 2) 240H
Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics Integrated Graphics Integrated Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060
AI Performance Copilot+ PC support (select variants) Up to 50 TOPS NPU Up to 50 TOPS NPU
RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Not specified Not specified Not specified
Battery Up to 17 hours video streaming (claimed) Not specified Not specified Not specified
Audio Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Dolby Vision support Dolby Vision support
Ports 2× USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2/Thunderbolt 4) 2× USB-C, 2× USB-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio Jack 2× USB-C, 2× USB-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio Jack 2× USB-A, 2× USB-C, HDMI 2.1, RJ45, Audio Jack, Power Port
Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Ethernet, USB-C charging
Weight Starting at 1kg Starting at 1.46kg
Thickness 12.7mm 15.3mm metal design 15.3mm metal design
Colours Sky, Storm Celestial Blue, Frost Blue Celestial Blue, Frost Blue Nova Black
Special Features InfinityEdge display, Eyesafe, Wi-Fi 7 Copilot+ PC, recycled materials Copilot+ PC, up to 55% better graphics (Intel X7 variant) Spill-resistant, drop-tested, gaming-focused