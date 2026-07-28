Dell XPS 13 launches in India alongside new AI PCs Dell 14S, 16S and Alienware 15: Check prices

Edited by Divya |Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:16 PM (IST)
Dell has expanded its premium consumer portfolio in India with a new lineup of laptops which focuses on students, professionals, creators and even gamers. One of the most highlighted of all is the new Dell XPS 13, which the company says is the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop it has built so far. Alongside the XPS 13, Dell has also introduced the Dell 14S, Dell 16S and the latest Alienware 15. Also Read: Looking for a new laptop? Here are the best options under Rs 40,000
What do all these new Dell laptops bring to the table? From specifications, features, price and availability – know all the details here. Also Read: Alienware 16 Aurora review: RTX 5060 gaming laptop that almost gets it right
The latest Dell XPS 13 is said to be designed for those looking for a lightweight laptop. The laptop weighs around 1kg and measures 12.7mm at its thinnest point. It features a CNC-machined aluminium body and comes with a 13-inch 2.5K InfinityEdge touch display supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage and up to 500 nits of brightness.
Powering the device are Intel Core Series 3 and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor options, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM. Dell claims the laptop can deliver up to 17 hours of video streaming on a single charge. The XPS 13 also includes Wi-Fi 7 support, Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers and USB Type-C connectivity.
Dell has also launched the new Dell 14S and Dell 16S, both positioned as AI-powered Copilot+ PCs for everyday use. The laptops are available with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, featuring dedicated NPUs capable of handling on-device AI tasks.
Depending on the model, you can choose between FHD+ OLED and 2.8K OLED display options with refresh rates of up to 120Hz, Dolby Vision support and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage.
For gaming enthusiasts, Dell has refreshed the Alienware 15. The laptop is available with up to an Intel Core 7 (Series 2) 240H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. It features a 15.3-inch WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate, along with a wide range of connectivity options including HDMI 2.1, USB-C and Ethernet. Dell says the laptop has also been tested for everyday durability, including accidental spills and minor drops.
Dell says the new portfolio will be available through Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell’s official website, large-format retail outlets and multi-brand stores across more than 400 cities in India. The latest lineup of Dell is priced like this:
|Specification
|Dell XPS 13
|Dell 14S
|Dell 16S
|Alienware 15
|Display
|13-inch 2.5K InfinityEdge LCD Touch
|14-inch FHD+ OLED (Touch/Non-touch)
|16-inch 2.8K OLED Touch
|15.3-inch WUXGA
|Refresh Rate
|30Hz–120Hz (Variable)
|Up to 120Hz
|Up to 120Hz
|165Hz
|Brightness
|Up to 500 nits
|Up to 400 nits
|Up to 400 nits
|Not specified
|Colour Gamut
|100% DCI-P3
|100% DCI-P3
|100% DCI-P3
|Not specified
|Processor
|Intel Core Series 3 / Intel Core Ultra Series 3
|Intel Core Ultra Series 3 / AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series
|Intel Core Ultra Series 3 / AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series
|Up to Intel Core 7 (Series 2) 240H
|Graphics
|Integrated Intel Graphics
|Integrated Graphics
|Integrated Graphics
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060
|AI Performance
|Copilot+ PC support (select variants)
|Up to 50 TOPS NPU
|Up to 50 TOPS NPU
|—
|RAM
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5X
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Battery
|Up to 17 hours video streaming (claimed)
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Audio
|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Vision support
|Dolby Vision support
|—
|Ports
|2× USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2/Thunderbolt 4)
|2× USB-C, 2× USB-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio Jack
|2× USB-C, 2× USB-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio Jack
|2× USB-A, 2× USB-C, HDMI 2.1, RJ45, Audio Jack, Power Port
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Ethernet, USB-C charging
|Weight
|Starting at 1kg
|Starting at 1.46kg
|–
|–
|Thickness
|12.7mm
|15.3mm metal design
|15.3mm metal design
|–
|Colours
|Sky, Storm
|Celestial Blue, Frost Blue
|Celestial Blue, Frost Blue
|Nova Black
|Special Features
|InfinityEdge display, Eyesafe, Wi-Fi 7
|Copilot+ PC, recycled materials
|Copilot+ PC, up to 55% better graphics (Intel X7 variant)
|Spill-resistant, drop-tested, gaming-focused