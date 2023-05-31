comscore
News

No more tokens? Delhi Metro launches QR code ticketing for WhatsApp users

Apps

DMRC has announced that the WhatsApp-based ticketing service is currently available only for Airport Express Line commuters.

whatsappqr

Lining up in queues to get a token for your metro ride is a hassle, especially during peak hours. To make commuting more convenient, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced QR code-based ticketing service for WhatsApp users. If you are planning to take a metro ride in Delhi Metro, you can use WhatsApp to get a ticket for your destination, saving you both time and effort to stand in a line. Also Read - Delhi Metro announces to launch India's first virtual shopping app called Momentum 2.0

But this online ticketing service is not available on all Delhi Metro lines. In a tweet, DMRC announced that the WhatsApp-based ticketing service is available for Airport Express Line — at least for now. That means you can travel to the Indira Gandhi International Airport from select destinations without needing a token or metro card. The Airport Express line operates between the New Delhi Station metro station and Dwarka Sector 21 metro station.

DMRC has become the sixth metro rail network to offer WhatsApp-based ticketing service. The service was previously launched by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (Namma Metro), Mumbai Metro, Pune Metro, Hyderabad Metro Rail, and Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

How to book a Delhi Metro ticket on WhatsApp

It is a pretty simple process but keep in mind that this service will work only if you travelling on the Airport Express line. Here is how you can book a ticket for your metro travel.

— On WhatsApp, add DMRC’s official chatbot number 9650855800 to your contacts.

— Start a chat with this WhatsApp number by sending a ‘Hi’.

— Select a language for your conversation by choosing a number representing different languages.

— Now select the Buy Ticket option and send the number representing it in the chat.

— Choose your source and destination metro stations in the next step.

— You must now tell the chatbot the number of tickets you want to buy.

— In the next step, you need to choose the mode of payment. You could choose between UPI, credit card, and debit card. There is no provision for digital wallets yet.

— Make payment for your tickets through a separate window.

— After a successful transaction, a QR code-based ticket will appear in the same chat that you can scan at the scanner installed on AFC gates.

Commuters must ensure that they can book a maximum of six tickets using the WhatsApp service, and each passenger will have their individual ticket. DMRC also said that QR-based tickets booked through WhatsApp will be valid till the end of the business day. Other rules such as the time limit of 65 minutes for a person to complete their travel between source and destination and 30 minutes if the person decides to exit from the source station are also applicable.

  • Published Date: May 31, 2023 2:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Government notifies PLI 2.0 for IT harware; application window to open on Friday

Indore-girl among Apple's Swift Student Challenge winners

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro Plus coming to India on June 8

Google ends support for first-gen Chromecast: Here s what it means for users

Twitter starts testing a new feature to tag AI-generated images

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video