Lining up in queues to get a token for your metro ride is a hassle, especially during peak hours. To make commuting more convenient, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced QR code-based ticketing service for WhatsApp users. If you are planning to take a metro ride in Delhi Metro, you can use WhatsApp to get a ticket for your destination, saving you both time and effort to stand in a line. Also Read - Delhi Metro announces to launch India's first virtual shopping app called Momentum 2.0

But this online ticketing service is not available on all Delhi Metro lines. In a tweet, DMRC announced that the WhatsApp-based ticketing service is available for Airport Express Line — at least for now. That means you can travel to the Indira Gandhi International Airport from select destinations without needing a token or metro card. The Airport Express line operates between the New Delhi Station metro station and Dwarka Sector 21 metro station.

DMRC has become the sixth metro rail network to offer WhatsApp-based ticketing service. The service was previously launched by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (Namma Metro), Mumbai Metro, Pune Metro, Hyderabad Metro Rail, and Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

How to book a Delhi Metro ticket on WhatsApp

It is a pretty simple process but keep in mind that this service will work only if you travelling on the Airport Express line. Here is how you can book a ticket for your metro travel.

— On WhatsApp, add DMRC’s official chatbot number 9650855800 to your contacts.

— Start a chat with this WhatsApp number by sending a ‘Hi’.

— Select a language for your conversation by choosing a number representing different languages.

— Now select the Buy Ticket option and send the number representing it in the chat.

— Choose your source and destination metro stations in the next step.

— You must now tell the chatbot the number of tickets you want to buy.

— In the next step, you need to choose the mode of payment. You could choose between UPI, credit card, and debit card. There is no provision for digital wallets yet.

— Make payment for your tickets through a separate window.

— After a successful transaction, a QR code-based ticket will appear in the same chat that you can scan at the scanner installed on AFC gates.

Commuters must ensure that they can book a maximum of six tickets using the WhatsApp service, and each passenger will have their individual ticket. DMRC also said that QR-based tickets booked through WhatsApp will be valid till the end of the business day. Other rules such as the time limit of 65 minutes for a person to complete their travel between source and destination and 30 minutes if the person decides to exit from the source station are also applicable.