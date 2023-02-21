Delhi Metro has officially announced that it is planning to launch its first virtual shopping app for commuters called Momentum 2.0. This app will let commuters place orders while travelling and then collect them from the Metro stations.

Delhi Metro is launching India’s 1st virtual shopping app for commuters. No more waiting in lines or missing out on deals. Buy a range of products & book services while travelling in metro & collect your orders at destination stations. To read more, visit https://t.co/nuCEQqJAk3 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) February 19, 2023

Delhi Metro to launch ‘Momentum 2.0’ app: How it works

The ‘Momentum 2.0’ app will also come with features like an instant recharge for Delhi Metro Smart Cards and “smart payment options for other utility services”. It will give access to last mile connectivity options, virtual stores for shopping, and digital lockers at metro stations.

Commuters will be able to book bikes, e-rickshaws, cabs with the app. It will also allow them to see the timetable chart for feeder buses, DTC buses and cluster buses from Delhi Metro stations.

As for shopping, they will be able to shop for groceries and other essential items. Select brands will display their items that users will be able to purchase by scanning QR codes while waiting for their metro to arrive.

DMRC has also announced that it will soon introduce its own digital lockers called “Smart Boxes” for commuters at select stations only. As per the official statement, “These smart boxes will offer secure, tech-enabled management of parcels, security items, and products. These user-friendly lockers will work for the fastest delivery and retrieval cycles in association with e-commerce players. In addition, passengers can also use the smart boxes on payment basis.”

Other facilities that the app will offer include the location and condition of gates, escalators, train timings, occupancy in coaches and space availability.