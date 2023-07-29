PSA: You Should Check Google Bard Results On Google, Says Google

The rapid rise and adoption of generative AI like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and even Microsoft Bing Chat will surprise anyone. However, there’s an active debate about how much you should rely on these tools. There are countless instances online, where you’ll find that misinformation from a chatbot has led to seriously embarrassing moments for users.

READ MORE ChatGPT consumes a water bottle for every 20 to 50 questions you ask

Amidst this, Debbie Weinstein, Vice President of Google; MD, Google UK & Ireland, has told users to double-check the results from Google Bard. The Google top boss says they’re “encouraging people to actually use Google as the search engine to actually reference information they found”.

Bard vs ChatGPT vs Google: Check before you believe

Debbie Weinstein was speaking at BBC Today when she commented on the use of Google to follow up on results from Bard. She highlights that there is a “Google It” button at the bottom of Bard’s answers. If you’re unsure about the results you’re getting, just tap that button and you can run a conventional Google search.

READ MORE OpenAI's ChatGPT app to arrive on Android next week

While generative AI users will swear by its advantages, it can also be misleading at times. However, running a conventional search can also sometimes confuse the user. So a sensible middle ground is to use chatbots like Bard and ChatGPT, but back up the results with conventional search.

In the case of Google Bard, you can just use the ‘Google it’ button at the bottom of the answers. ChatGPT users may need to separately search the web to crosscheck results. Users can also try Bing AI copilot, as it is powered by ChatGPT, but pulls results from the web. You can check the list of sources from where Bing is compiling its data.

In any case, one of Google’s top bosses encouraging people to double-check results is a responsible move. No matter how accurate the results from ChatGPT or Bard may look, they can be misleading or even completely wrong at times. So if you also rely on one of these chatbots, be sure to cross-check your results, at least for now.