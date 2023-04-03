Cheaper Xbox storage expansion cards may soon launch

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to launch its new and cheaper Xbox expandable storage options from other manufacturers. A new Western Digital 1TB expansion card for Xbox Series S/X consoles was spotted on Best Buy, an e-commerce website in the US and Canada, with a price sticker of $179.99 (roughly Rs 14,900), reports The Verge. Also Read - E3 2023 has been cancelled: Here’s why

The tech giant first introduced Xbox expandable storage cards with its Xbox Series S/X consoles almost three years back. The 1TB cards had a $219.99 price tag (around Rs 23,499 in India) and were made exclusively by Seagate.

The new approach toward cheaper storage cards could be because the rival gaming console ecosystem of PlayStation 5 includes storage cards that cost much less than Seagate's Xbox storage cards. Due to that, there is some criticism from the gamer community, so instead of lowering the price of the existing storage cards, Microsoft is working on new ones.

The listing of the Western Digital C50 1TB storage expansion card is no longer available on Best Buy. However, it means the new expansion card is coming sooner or later. But it is still overpriced at $179.99. Even though the upcoming WD card is likely $40 cheaper than Seagate’s card, it is no match for Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen4 drive that costs $79.99 right now in the US. In India, you can get the Samsung drive for around Rs 11,000.

It is essential that there be a second Xbox expandable storage manufacturer, as this should help to stabilise costs. However, it is unclear when Western Digital’s new 1TB expansion card for Xbox will be available, the report added.

Last month, the tech giant stopped its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription platforms, which allowed users to try the service for $1 for the first month before upgrading to more expensive plans.

— Written with inputs from IANS