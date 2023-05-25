comscore
Canon launches new EOS R100 camera along with 'pancake' lens in India

The new Canon EOS R100 comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection so that users can share photos to social media easily through the Canon Camera Connect app.

Canon India has launched its most compact, lightweight, and affordable camera — ‘EOS R100′, along with the RF28mm f/2.8 STM lens — the first-ever pancake prime lens in the RF lens line-up. The pancake lens is capable of providing exceptional image quality in a remarkably small and portable form, and the new lens is developed based on photographers’ inputs.

At less than 2.5cm long when retracted and weighing no more than a bar of soap at around 120g, the RF28mm f/2.8 STM is thin just like the word ‘pancake’ suggests, said the company.

Moreover, the new Canon EOS R100 comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection so that users can share pictures to social media easily through the Canon Camera Connect app via their smartphone. It is designed with a viewfinder and generous grip for users to start shooting like a professional photographer.

For more hands-on video content creation, features like 4K video shooting and slow-motion movies with 120p high frame rate recording are available. With Eye Detection AF and Movie Digital IS function in movie mode, users can keep people in focus and ensure stable footage even if they are shooting while walking.

Besides the typical DSLR and mirrorless camera controls, the new Canon EOS R100 comes with a Creative Assist mode, which lets users change settings using layman’s terms, such as ‘Background blur’, ‘Brightness’, and ‘Saturation’.

Alternatively, users could also use the Scene modes and Scene Intelligent Auto, where the camera chooses the best settings for their scene or ideal outcome.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 25, 2023 6:33 PM IST
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

