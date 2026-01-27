Blinkit launches Rs 50 Bharat Yatra Card for metro and bus travel across India: How to get it

India’s daily commute is slowly getting simpler, and this time, the latest addition is from the quick-commerce app. Blinkit has launched the NCMC Bharat Yatra Card, a low-cost transit card aimed at making metro and bus travel across cities easier. Announced by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, the card is priced at just Rs 50 and is delivered directly to users through Blinkit’s quick-commerce network. It is powered by RuPay and issued in partnership with Pine Labs. Also Read: Explained: Why Deepinder Goyal stepped down as Eternal CEO and Blinkit CEO took over

The Bharat Yatra Card is built on India’s National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework. The idea behind NCMC is simple: one card that works across multiple public transport systems instead of separate cards for every city. With this card, you can tap and pay on supported metro and bus networks, without worrying about local transport cards or physical tickets. It also supports parking and other transit-related payments wherever NCMC is enabled. Also Read: Blinkit-AI Secures $1.2M Seed Funding To Simplify AI For Businesses

Blinkit Bharat Yatra Card: How it works and key features

The Bharat Yatra Card comes with zero-KYC activation, which means you can start using it immediately after purchase. There is no paperwork or verification required at the time of ordering. Once delivered, the card can be topped up instantly using UPI. This removes the need to stand in queues at metro stations or look for recharge counters, something that often puts off occasional travellers. Payments work through simple tap-and-pay contactless transactions at NCMC-enabled gates and terminals. Also Read: iPhone 17 Series To Arrive At Your Door In Just 10 Minutes Via Blinkit

Where is it available and how to get it?

Blinkit has confirmed that deliveries have already started in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. While there’s no official word yet on expansion to more cities, the card is designed to work across all NCMC-supported transport networks nationwide. You can get the card via the app.

Bharat Yatra Card FAQs

Q. Do you need to pay any fee?

Apart from the order fee of Rs 50, you will also have to pay an annual maintenance fee of Rs 75 + GST after one year.

Q. How many times can you reload the card?

As many times as you want, while maintaining a balance of less than Rs 2000.