Explained: Why Deepinder Goyal stepped down as Eternal CEO and Blinkit CEO took over

Deepinder Goyal has stepped down as the Group CEO of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato. In a detailed letter to shareholders, Goyal explained that the decision wasn’t about stepping away from the company, but about giving it a sharper focus while allowing himself room to explore ideas that don’t fit a public company’s framework.

According to Goyal, he has recently felt drawn toward high-risk ideas and experiments, the kind that require freedom, uncertainty, and long timelines. These ideas, he said, are better pursued outside a listed company like Eternal.

He made it clear that if these ideas aligned with Eternal’s business or strategic direction, he would have explored them within the company. But they don’t. And that’s precisely why he chose to step aside from the CEO role.

Goyal also acknowledged a practical reality: being the CEO of a public company in India comes with legal, regulatory, and governance responsibilities that demand singular focus. Balancing that with external experimentation, he felt, wouldn’t be fair to Eternal.

What changes at Eternal

With this transition, Albinder Dhindsa, currently the CEO of Blinkit, takes over as Group CEO of Eternal. Goyal was generous in his praise, crediting Dhindsa with turning Blinkit from an acquisition into a breakeven business.

Going forward, Dhindsa will take charge of day-to-day operations, execution, and business decisions across the group. Blinkit remains Eternal’s biggest growth engine, and it will continue to be his top priority.

What stays the same

Despite stepping down as CEO, Goyal is not walking away. Subject to shareholder approval, he will remain on Eternal’s board as Vice Chairman and continue to be involved in long-term strategy, culture, leadership development, and governance.

He also underlined that his financial interests remain aligned with the company’s future. All his unvested ESOPs will return to the ESOP pool, strengthening incentives for the next generation of leaders without adding shareholder dilution.

After spending 18 years building the company, Goyal describes Eternal as his life’s work. His exit from the CEO role is, in his words, a change in title, not in intent.