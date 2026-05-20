Best Android phones under Rs 40,000 for gaming, camera and battery
Best Android phones under Rs 40,000 for gaming, camera and battery
The smartphone market under Rs 40,000 now offers flagship-level features including powerful processors, high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, large batteries, fast charging, and advanced camera systems. From gaming-focused devices to premium camera phones, this list includes some of the best smartphones currently available in India across different categories and user needs.