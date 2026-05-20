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Best Android phones under Rs 40,000 for gaming, camera and battery

The smartphone market under Rs 40,000 now offers flagship-level features including powerful processors, high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, large batteries, fast charging, and advanced camera systems. From gaming-focused devices to premium camera phones, this list includes some of the best smartphones currently available in India across different categories and user needs.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: May 20, 2026, 03:54 PM (IST)

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18

Vivo V70 FE

The Vivo V70 FE is a mid-range smartphone featuring a massive 7000mAh battery, a 200MP OIS main camera, and a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor and is priced at Rs 37,999.

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REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G

The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and features a CrystalRes AMOLED display. It is equipped with a 200MP MasterPixel camera with OIS support and packs a 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W HyperCharge support. The phone also comes with IP69/IP69K ratings fo

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Vivo T5 Pro 5G

The vivo T5 Pro 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It is equipped with a 50MP rear camera and packs a 9020mAh battery for extended usage. The vivo T5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 34,799.

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Nothing Phone 4a

The Nothing Phone (4a) is a 5G smartphone featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, and a triple rear camera setup (50MP primary, 50MP periscope, 8MP ultrawide). It comes with a 5400mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. It is available at Rs 39,999

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Realme GT 7T

The realme GT 7T comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 MAX processor and packs a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It features an AI 4K 60FPS travel camera setup along with a 360-degree IceSense cooling design with graphene for thermal management. The phone also offers a display with up to 6000 nits peak brightness and the realme GT 7T is priced at Rs 38,990.

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Realme 16 5g

Realme 16 5G comes with a 6.57 120Hz AMOLED display, the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor, a 50MP front/rear camera setup, and an industry-leading 7,000mAh battery. It is available at Rs 39,999

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Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 7.4mm slim design with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that supports Nightography video features and also includes Agentic AI capabilities. The phone offers up to 2 days of battery life and Samsung promises 6 generations of Android OS upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is priced at Rs 37,190.

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro 5G comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor and features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and packs a 6500mAh battery for long usage. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 42,879.