Asus on Friday unveiled the all-new ZenBook 14 OLED laptop in India. The Asus ZenBook 14 OLED with model number UX3405 is a thin and lightweight machine that comes in different configurations. Some of the highlights of the laptop include up to 14-inch 3K display and Intel’s Core Ultra series processor. The laptop has other notable features like Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos certificated audio. There’s also a fast charging support.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED’s pricing is yet to be revealed so let’s have a look at its specifications in detail.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED UX3405 specifications

The ZenBook 14 OLED UX3405 comes with a 14.9mm profile and weighs just 1.2 kg. It has a metallic finish and an overall compact form factor. Asus claims that the laptop has a sustainable design as it is made up of recycled and recyclable materials. There are three display and CPU configurations of the laptop.

Starting with the top-end variant, it features a 14-inch display with a 3K (2880 x 1800 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is none other than the Asus Lumina OLED NanoEdge panel with an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 600 nits of peak brightness.

Additionally, it has DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. This particular variant is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 185H processor paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Coming to the mid variant, it has almost the same 14-inch panel with DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. The refresh rate and the resolution remain the same as the top variant. Under the hood, this particular variant has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Lastly, the lower-end variant out of the three features a 14-inch FHD screen with an exact resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The panel has up to 600 nits of peak brightness and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor and has LPDDR5x RAM and PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The laptop comes with a single camera for doing video calls. It packs a 75Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. As for the connectivity options, it has a 2x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, 1x USB 3.2 1 Type-A port, 1x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) port, and 1x audio jack. The laptop has a built-in microphone and speakers with Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos support.