I wish more Indian kids learn coding early, says Tim Cook

comscore
News

Apple CEO Tim Cook hopes more Indian girls learn coding early

News

Tim Cook was in India to inaugurate Apple retail stores. He inaugurated two Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi on 18 April and 20 April respectively.

  • Published: April 24, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Highlights

  • Tim Cook was in India to inaugurate Apple retail stores.
  • Tim Cook met students and teachers at an Akanksha Foundation school.
  • Tim Cook termed his visit to India incredible.
tim cook school

Source: Tim Cook's Twitter

Coding is the only global language and I wish that more Indian students, including girls, learn coding early in school days so that they can create world-class products and solve real-life problems as they grow up, Apple CEO Tim Cook has stressed. Also Read - Apple may just have confirmed new Macs are coming at WWDC 2023

In an interaction with IANS during his India visit last week, Cook said that coding is one thing schools worldwide including in India should embrace early in children’s lives. Also Read - Apple's upcoming 15-inch Macbook Air to come with two M2 chip variants

“Coding is the only global language. It is a way to express yourself and arguably, we need more of that in the world and bring the world closer,” said Cook, who has always emphasised that coding should be taught as early as elementary school. Also Read - Apple's new feature to help users fix billing issues without leaving app

Cook told IANS that everyone should learn programming before they graduate from high school.

“It is the most important language you can learn. A programming language is a way to tap into your creativity and unleash it to the world,” he added.

The Apple CEO has always emphasised on including coding in school curriculum, saying a four-year degree is not necessary to be proficient at coding.

Apart from empowering developers via its Bengaluru-based App Accelerator, Apple has taken another significant leap: nurturing young talent in coding across schools and colleges in the country via powerful apps.

For young coders, Apple offers Swift which is a powerful open language that lets everyone build amazing apps.

Last year, Patiala-born Jaskaran Singh and Pune-based Jay Firke were among more than 350 students from 40 countries and regions who were selected as Apple’s ‘2022 Swift Student Challenge’ winner for showcasing extraordinary coding skills.

Singh developed a productivity app called ‘Nudges: Minimal To-Do’, which is available on the App Store.

Firke, 21, is a self-taught developer and learnt coding using online resources. Having studied at MacroVision Academy in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, he is focused on working in the AI and AR space and his submission with ‘PushARBall’ was completely AI driven.

The ‘Swift Student Challenge’ is part of Apple’s Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC).

Moreover, Xcode is an integrated development environment (IDE) for macOS containing a suite of software development tools.

In Cook’s words, every kid should learn to code as coding is the most important second language they can learn.

“Coding is one of the most valuable skills a person can learn. It can open new doors, jumpstart careers, and help big dreams seem like achievable goals. Everyone around the world should have an opportunity to learn how to code,” according to the Apple CEO.

 

–IANS

  • Published Date: April 24, 2023 12:11 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

I wish more Indian kids learn coding early, says Tim Cook

Twitter s Blue, Grey, Gold verified labels explained

WhatsApp to get Telegram-like Channels feature soon

Google Drive app gets multi-account support: How this feature works

Twitter adds verified check marks to dead celebrities

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video
Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

Tech Updates/Launch

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video