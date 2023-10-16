Apple will soon update unsold iPhones in stores without opening the box

iPhone software update: At the moment when a user purchases a new iPhone, the first thing that they need to do is to update the software and download the latest version of iOS on the device. It’s only after they have installed the latest iOS version on their iPhone models that they can proceed with setting up the iPhone. But soon, this might become a thing of past as Apple is working on a new technology that will enable Apple Store employees to update an unsold iPhone in the store without opening the box.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone-maker is working on ‘proprietary pad-like device’ using which Apple employees would be able to update an unsold and unboxed iPhone simply by placing it on top of the pad-like device. The report also says that Apple employees will not only be able to update the iPhone wirelessly but also be able to power the iPhone back down — without opening the packaging.

Furthermore, Gurman says that Apple is reportedly planning to start making this device and this functionality available to all its Apple Stores in countries across the globe before the end of 2023.

This system will make the arduous process of setting up a new iPhone a tad bit less arduous and faster by giving users new iPhones models that have been updated to fix bug that users might encounter with the iOS those devices have been shipped with. For instance, Apple shipped the iPhone 15 series iOS 17, while making the iOS 17.0.1 update available upon its launch. Shortly after, the company released the iOS 17.0.2 update specifically for the iPhone 15 series, which includes the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, to fix a critical issue that prevented the transfer of data directly from another iPhone during the setup process.

In addition to this, the tipster also shared details about the company’s plans for near future. For instance, Gurman said that the company will release a cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro that will come with the company’s A-series chips that are also used in its iPhone models. He also said that the next generation 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with Apple M3 chips could be announced between spring and summer of next year.