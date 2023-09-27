Apple released the iOS 17 earlier this month for all the supported iPhones. The new software skin brings a slew of features like Standby mode, Offline mode, and Contact Posters among others. The latter is one unique feature that allows you to create your own calling card which will display on other iPhones when you call them. The Contact Poster is linked to your contact number or email address and can only be seen by contacts you allow.

Having said that, you first need to manage sharing settings and then edit and create your Contact Poster. In this article, we’ll show you exactly that.

READ MORE How to create and use iPhone Messages stickers

How to create a Contact Poster on iOS 17

Once updated to iOS 17, the Contacts app on your iPhone will have a new tab called My Card.

READ MORE How to use Apple's new NameDrop feature in iOS 17

– To start off, head to the Contacts app and tap on ‘My Card’.

– Then, select Contact Photo & Poster.

– Now, enable Contact Poster sharing by clicking on the toggle. Note that if you keep this off then the other person won’t be able to see your Poster.

– Once you try to enable sharing, there will be two options to choose from – Automatically share your Contact Poster with existing contacts or Always Ask before sharing your Contact Poster. Tap and select the option you wish.

Now, towards the editing part. After completing the sharing process, you will be prompted to make and edit a new Contact poster.

– First, you will have to select a photo. If you do not wish to display your photo, you can select the Memoji option, which is a virtual avatar of yours (which if you haven’t already made, then you may have to do that first).

– Once all that is done, you can add all your personal details to the contact poster. It can be anything from a name, pronouns, nickname, social media handles, alternative contact number, address, personal notes, and even email.

– Additionally, you can also create a Medical ID and link it to your Contact Poster.

That’s how easily you can create a Contact Poster on iOS 17.