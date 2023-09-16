comscore
16 Sep, 2023

  • iPhone 15 series to go on sale with Rs 5,000 cashback next week

iPhone 15 series to go on sale with Rs 5,000 cashback next week

For iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, customers can get an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 each, and for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, an instant cashback of Rs 4,000 each.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Sep 16, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

iPhone 15 will go on sale next week in India.
Story Highlights

  • Apple iPhone 15 series will be available to buy from next week.
  • Redington and Ingram will offer bank cashbacks on the sale.
  • The pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series opened last week.

Integrated technology solutions provider Redington Ltd and technology distribution company Ingram Micro on Saturday announced to offer new iPhone 15 series along with the new Watch Series 9 across the country, attracting cashback and exchange bonus offers. Redington is offering new Apple products at 7,000 retail locations across the country.

The company has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer cashback on the new iPhone 15 lineup. For iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, customers can get an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 each, and for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, an instant cashback of Rs 4,000 each. Customers can also avail of various loan schemes that include zero down payment and no-cost EMI options, starting at Rs 3,329 for select models.

“There will also be an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 6000 on the new models. All the new models can be pre-ordered now and will be available in September,” said Redington. For the first time, customers can also choose a carbon-neutral option for any Apple Watch at more than 2,800 Redington retail locations.

For Apple Watch Series 9, customers can get a cashback of Rs 2,500 and for Apple Watch Ultra 2, an instant cashback of Rs 4,000. Ingram Micro India also offered new Apple products at over 7,000 retail locations across.

“We have very attractive Bank offers also including Rs 5,000 cashback and six-month No-Cost EMI on HDFC Bank cards,’ said the company. On new iPhones 15 series iPhones, there are bank offers, including Rs 4,000 cash-back and 6-month No-Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Cards. The exchange bonus offers are also available for up to Rs 6,000.

The pre-orders for the new Apple iPhone 15 series, Watch Series 9 and AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) are now live in India and the devices will arrive in the country from September 22 along with other global markets. For the first time, the ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 will be available from the day of the global sales (September 22).

— IANS

Author Name | Shubham Verma

