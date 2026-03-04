Apple unveils Studio Display XDR alongside updated Studio Display: Check price, features

Apple has just launched two new monitors for Mac users — the updated Studio Display and an all-new Studio Display XDR — designed for various users’ needs, from regular use to professional tasks such as video editing, graphic designing, and content creation. Also Read: MacBook Neo: Apple’s rumoured budget laptop spotted online

Here’s a quick look at what’s new with the Apple Studio Displays. Also Read: Skip the iPhone 17e! These 7 Android phones deliver more for less

Studio Display: What’s new

The Studio Display retains the 27-inch screen size with the same resolution (5,120 x 2,880 pixels) as before, but Apple claims it now has over 14 million pixels, 600 nits of brightness and supports P3 wide colour gamut.

The Studio Display now includes a new 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View support. Additionally, Apple has introduced a 3-microphone array and a 6-speaker audio system with Spatial Audio support. The audio system has been designed with force-cancelling woofers and tweeters, which enhances the overall audio output.

Apple has added Thunderbolt 5 capability, allowing users to connect multiple Studio Displays together. Users can also connect to peripherals using USB-C and charge compatible devices using the Thunderbolt cable that can deliver up to 96W of power. This means you’ll be able to charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro while using it connected to your monitor.

Studio Display XDR: Aimed at professional users

In addition to the standard model, Apple has also unveiled a new display option — the Studio Display XDR. Like the regular display, it features a 27-inch screen with a 5K resolution. However, the Studio Display XDR features a Mini LED backlit panel with over 2,000 local dimming zones.

The Studio Display XDR can reach up to 1,000 nits of SDR brightness and 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness. The display offers a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which helps to deliver deeper blacks and brighter highlights.

The Studio Display XDR supports a 120Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync, which means the refresh rate will change depending on the content that is being displayed. Both displays support P3 wide colour and Adobe RGB colour spaces, beneficial for those working with photos, videos, or design.

Like the standard model, the Studio Display XDR includes a 12MP Centre Stage camera with enhanced focus and an array of directional microphones and six-speaker audio system. Additionally, it includes Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and functions as a hub for connecting other devices to it.

Pricing and availability

In India, the Studio Display starts at Rs 1,89,900 while the Studio Display XDR comes with a starting price tag of Rs 3,99,900.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Both displays will be available in standard glass and nano-texture glass options. Pre-orders will begin on March 4, while general availability starts on March 11.