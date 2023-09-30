iOS 17 Safari adds a new feature to private browsing that lets you lock your tabs when you’re not using them. This means that only you can access your private browsing tabs with Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode. This is a great way to keep your browsing history away from curious eyes, especially if you want to keep some tabs open for later. To use this feature, you need to enable locked private browsing in iOS 17 first. Here’s how to do that and how to use the new private browsing interface in Safari.

A step-by-step guide on how to lock private browsing tabs on iPhone with iOS 17

Step 1: Open the Settings app and find Safari.

It’s under the section with the other built-in iOS apps. Tap on Safari.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Privacy and Security section and look for Require Face ID to Unlock Private Browsing. Turn on the switch to activate the feature.

If you have an iPhone without a Face ID, like the iPhone SE, the option will say Require Touch ID instead.

Now, when you use private browsing in Safari, your tabs will be locked when you leave the app or switch to another tab. To unlock them, you need to use Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode. You can also tap Unlock and enter your passcode manually.

To start private browsing in Safari, follow these steps:

Step 1: Tap the tabs button in Safari. It’s on the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Swipe right on the tabs screen until you see the private browsing tab in the centre. Tap Done to enter private browsing mode.

If you have iCloud Plus, you can also use Private Relay in Safari. This is a service that encrypts your data and hides your IP address and DNS requests from websites and networks. This helps you prevent online tracking and profiling based on your browsing activity.

