Apple rolls out iOS 16.5.1: Why you should download it now

Apple has released iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates for iPhones and iPads. These updates don’t bring new features to the Apple devices. Instead, iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates fix two critical security vulnerabilities in Apple’s devices. Also Read - Apple announces availability of developer tools for Apple Vision Pro and more

According to the details published on Apple’s security support page, the first vulnerability affects the Kernel of iOS and iPad OS. Owing to this vulnerability, a maliciously crafted app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Also Read - Chrome on iOS gets better translations, smarter maps, more

The companu said that it is aware of a report wherein this issue might have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7. Also Read - Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 series

The second vulnerability affects the WebKit and it could allow maliciously constructed web content to execute arbitrary code. “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” Apple wrote in the support page.

“For our customers’ protection, Apple doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available,” the company added.

Who needs to download iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates?

As far as availability is concerned, Apple says that Apple device owners with iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air third generation and later, iPad fifth generation and later, and iPad mini fifth generation and later need to download this update as soon as possible.

How to download iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates?

Here’s how you can download iOS 16.5.1 or iPadOS 16.5.1 update on your iPhone

Step 1: Go to Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap the General Settings option.

Step 3: Next, tap the Software Update option.

The following screen will show the currently installed version of iOS and whether an update is available.

Step 4: Tap the Install Now option and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

How to turn on Automatic Updates option on your iPhone or iPad

To remove the hassle of manually downloading each update, you can also turn on the Automatic Updates option. Here’s how you can do that:

Step 1: Go to Settings app.

Step 2: Tap the General option.

Step 3: Now go to the Software Update option.

Step 4: Lastly, tap the Automatic Updates option to complete the process.

Separately, earlier this month, Apple announced iOS 17 update with features such as a Journal app, more accurate autocorrect, and a new display mode for nightstand, for iPhone users. This update will be available on supported iPhone models in the fall this year.