Apple quietly launches iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, M5 MacBooks, more: Check full list here

Apple had a busy week with several launches. Instead of hosting a single big keynote, the tech giant quietly rolled out a series of product announcements spread across several days. From a new budget iPhone to updated Macs and displays, the lineup covered almost every category Apple currently operates in.

If you missed the updates while they were unfolding, here's a quick look at everything Apple introduced this week.

iPhone 17e

Apple kicked things off with the iPhone 17e, the latest addition to its more affordable iPhone lineup. The phone starts at Rs 64,990 in India and will be available starting March 11. The device runs on Apple's A19 chip, which is also used in the base iPhone 17 models. Apple has also doubled the starting storage this time, with the base model offering 256GB.

One notable upgrade is the addition of MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging, which supports up to 15W wireless charging. On the camera side, the iPhone 17e gets a 48MP primary camera, similar to the previous generation. Apple also introduced a new C1X modem.

iPad Air with M4 chip

Alongside the new iPhone, Apple also refreshed the iPad Air, now powered by the M4 chip. The tablet comes in 11-inch and 13-inch variants and brings performance improvements over previous models. Apple claims the new chip delivers noticeably faster performance for tasks such as photo editing, gaming, and AI-based workflows.

The iPad Air now also comes with 12GB unified memory, which should help with multitasking and running on-device AI models. Storage options range from 128GB up to 1TB, and the tablet is available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro get M5 chips

On the second day of announcements, Apple shifted focus to the Mac lineup. The MacBook Air has been updated with the M5 chip, bringing improvements in performance and AI processing. The laptop now starts with 512GB storage, offers 18 hours of battery life, and includes features such as Centre Stage camera, Spatial Audio speakers, and MagSafe charging.

Apple also introduced refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These new processors are designed for demanding workloads like video editing, 3D rendering, and AI tasks.

The new chips can support up to 64GB unified memory on M5 Pro and 128GB on M5 Max.

MacBook Neo: Apple’s new budget laptop

This is a new entry-level laptop designed for everyday tasks like browsing, studying, and streaming. Instead of the M-series chips, the MacBook Neo runs on the A18 Pro chip, the same processor used in recent iPhones. The laptop features a 13-inch display, up to 16 hours of battery life, and starts at $599 globally, positioning it as Apple’s most affordable Mac.

New Studio Displays and accessories

Apple also introduced two new monitors: Studio Display and Studio Display XDR. Both feature a 27-inch 5K display, upgraded 12MP Center Stage cameras, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. The Studio Display XDR adds higher brightness levels and a mini-LED panel for better contrast.

Alongside the hardware launches, Apple also introduced new spring colours for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.