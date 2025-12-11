Apple Noida Outlet Opens For Customers, Becoming The Fifth Apple Store In India

Apple has opened a new retail store in Noida, expanding its physical presence in India. The store, located at DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, is the company’s second outlet in the Delhi-NCR region and its fifth in the country. The new Apple Store brings the brand’s full range of products, services, and in-person support to one of the busiest commercial hubs in Noida. Also Read: Samsung Beats Apple! World’s First 2nm Mobile Exynos 2600 Chip Is Here, Galaxy S26 Series Likely to Get It

Store Now Open for Customers

The Apple Noida store has a team of more than 80 members who help customers with product demos, purchases, setup, and basic technical queries. Visitors can check out the full range of Apple products, including the iPhone 17 lineup, iPhone 16 series, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod. Each category has its own display area so people can try out the devices before deciding what to buy. Also Read: iPhone Fold Launch Is Coming In 2026, But It Could Be Available To You In 2027; Here's Why

Accessories for existing Apple users are also available at the store. These include cases, cables, chargers, MagSafe accessories, AirTag, and Mac peripherals such as Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad. Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Could Drop Dynamic Island, Get Mechanical Camera Upgrade

Today at Apple Sessions and Support

Like other Apple Stores, the Noida outlet will host free ‘Today at Apple’ sessions covering topics such as photography, art, music, and coding. These sessions can be booked by anyone – whether you’re an individual, a family, or a group – and are meant to help users learn creative skills using Apple devices.

The store also includes a Genius Bar, where Apple-certified technicians handle diagnostics, repairs, and support. Customers can book an appointment in advance or visit directly, depending on availability.

Sustainability and Additional Services

Apple says the Noida store operates on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon-neutral. Customers can also make use of services like ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video’, which connects buyers with Apple staff through a virtual session for product comparisons and personalised recommendations.

Trending Now

With the Noida outlet now open, Apple adds another store to its India network, which already includes locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune.