Apple may release low-cost iPad in 2nd half of 2024

Apple will reportedly release a new entry-level iPad in the second half of 2024. According to Nikkei Asia, citing sources, Apple is working with China’s BYD, a key ‌iPad‌ assembler, to move new product introduction (NPI) resources to Vietnam. NPI includes a tech company, such as Apple, collaborating with suppliers on the design and development of new products to ensure that the blueprints are feasible.

According to the report, engineering verification for a new iPad model will begin in mid-February of next year. In the second half of next year, the model will be available.

The iPad, which starts at $449, is Apple’s low-priced mainstream iPad. It was last updated in October 2022 with a complete redesign, larger display, USB-C port, A14 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel camera, and other features.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly aiming to manufacture more than 50 million iPhones in India per year, as it aims to shift some of the production out from China. The tech giant aims to achieve the target within the next two to three years, with additional tens of millions of units planned after that, reports the Wall Street Journal, citing people close to the development. If Apple achieves this target, India will account for a quarter of global iPhone production. China will remain the largest iPhone producer, the report mentioned.

— Written with inputs from IANS