As AI chatbots rise, Apple is now reportedly experimenting with language-generating artificial intelligence (AI). The Cupertino-based tech giant recently held an internal event that focused on AI and large language models, reports The New York Times. Also Read - Foxconn wins Apple AirPods order, plans to set $200 million factory in India

Apple might introduce artificial intelligence like ChatGPT

Several teams including people working on Siri voice assistant are testing “language-generating concepts” regularly. Siri, along with Alexa and Google Assistant have failed to understand various accents. Also Read - Indian govt may soon force companies to let users delete pre-installed smartphone apps

“The virtual assistants had more than a decade to become indispensable. But they were hampered by clunky design and miscalculations, leaving room for chatbots to rise,” the report mentioned. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour variant now available for sale in India: Price, offers

Apple is reportedly planning to join the AI race after ChatGPT has taken the world by storm.

The company, however, declined to comment on Siri.

Voice assistants are “dumb as a rock,” said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in an interview with The Financial Times.

OpenAI has now unveiled its next-generation AI engine, GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT and accepts image and text inputs.

“We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning,” the company said in a blogpost.

Last month, Google unveiled its new AI service ‘Bard’ to compete against OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is opened up to “trusted testers” before the company makes it “more widely available to the public”.

In the future, the technologies of chatbots and voice assistants will converge, according to experts.

Recently, the startup OpenAI said it is beginning to release a powerful artificial intelligence model known as GPT-4, setting the stage for human-like technology to proliferate and more competition between its backer Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google.

OpenAI, which created the chatbot sensation ChatGPT, said in a blog post that its latest technology is “multimodal,” meaning images, as well as text prompts, can spur it to generate content. The text-input feature will be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and to software developers, with a waitlist, while the image-input ability remains a preview of its research.

–With inputs from IANS