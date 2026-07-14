Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks: Expected specs, smaller Dynamic Island, camera upgrades, all we know

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro launch is now just a few weeks away, and leaks have already started giving us an idea of what to expect from the next lineup. Nothing has been confirmed by the company yet, but if recent reports are accurate, this year’s focus could be on improving performance, battery life, and cameras rather than giving the iPhone a completely new look. Also Read: Apple could launch revamped Apple Pencil lineup with M6 iPad Pro in 2027: Report

Launch timeline and expected India price

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to hold its annual iPhone launch event on either September 8 or September 9, with September 9 being considered the stronger possibility. Also Read: Is Tom Holland really holding the iPhone Ultra? Here's the truth

Reports also suggest Apple could separate the launches of its Pro and non-Pro models this year. If that happens, the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the next-generation iPhone Air may arrive sometime in early 2027 instead of launching alongside the Pro models. Also Read: iPhone Ultra may match Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in battery

Pricing is also expected to increase this year. Reports indicate that higher production costs, including Apple’s move to a 2nm chipset, upgraded camera hardware, bigger batteries and more expensive memory, could push prices up. If current estimates turn out to be accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around Rs 1,39,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may be priced from roughly Rs 1,54,900.

iPhone 18 Pro design leaks

Most leaks suggest the company will stick with its flat-edge design and triple rear camera layout. That said, there could still be a few noticeable changes. Reports suggest the rear panel may get a cleaner finish that reduces the two-tone appearance seen on current Pro models. The camera module is also tipped to become slightly larger, while the phones themselves could be a bit thicker to make room for bigger batteries and an upgraded vapour chamber cooling system.

A new Dark Cherry colour is also expected to join the lineup. Light Blue, Silver, and Dark Grey are among the other colours that have appeared in recent leaks.

Display, performance and battery

Apple is expected to retain the same display sizes, with a 6.3-inch panel on the iPhone 18 Pro and a 6.9-inch display on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Several reports suggest the company is working on a smaller Dynamic Island by moving some Face ID components beneath the display. Some tipsters believe under-display Face ID could finally make its debut this year.

The display itself is also expected to switch to a more power-efficient LTPO+ OLED panel, which could help improve battery life.

Powering the phones is expected to be Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, reportedly built using TSMC’s 2nm process.

According to multiple reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may pack a battery between 5,391mAh and 5,567mAh, with some leaks pointing towards a 5,500mAh unit. Apple is also said to be considering different battery capacities depending on whether a market gets physical SIM or eSIM-only variants. The larger battery is also expected to increase the phone’s weight slightly, with the Pro Max reportedly weighing around 240 grams.

Camera upgrades and connectivity

Apple is expected to continue with its triple 48MP rear camera setup, but reports suggest the hardware underneath will receive several upgrades. The main camera is tipped to feature a variable-aperture lens, allowing better control over depth of field while also improving low-light photography.

Leaks also point towards a brighter telephoto camera, a new stacked image sensor and an upgraded 24MP front camera across most of the lineup. Apple may also redesign the Camera Control button by making it fully pressure-sensitive instead of using a combination of capacitive and pressure-based controls.

On the connectivity side, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to feature Apple’s next-generation C2 modem for faster speeds and improved power efficiency.

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The iPhone 18 Pro series is also expected to ship with iOS 27 out of the box, bringing Apple’s latest Siri improvements and new Apple Intelligence features.