Apple iPhone 15 series will have longer battery life: Here's how

Apple is expected to announce a whole new iPhone 15 lineup this September and a new report has claimed that the upcoming iPhone 15 series could have even better battery life. As per The Economic Daily News, the iPhone 15 lineup is rumored to feature more power-efficient OLED displays based on new display driver chip manufactured using a 28nm process. The 28nm chip reduces power consumption, which improves battery life. Also Read - Apple's first-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for Rs 52 lakh at auction: Check details

The next-generation iPhone 15 will come with a 6.2-inch display with a Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout. The iPhone 15 will also come USB-C connector at the bottom of the device which will replace the dated Lighting port, reports 9to5Mac. Apart from USB-C port the iPhone 15 models may feature glass and metal frame have been curved to create a more seamless transition. The camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Pro will be thicker than before. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with USB-C Port, curved design, thinner bezels and more

Apple’s iPhone 15 will reportedly support Wi-Fi 6E network, similar to MacBook, and iPad Pro. Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley shared the information but did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models. Also Read - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may come with a redesigned camera bump

On the Jio Mart app or website, search for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. If you are going for the base variant with 128GB of internal storage, the price mentioned is Rs 78,900, which is Rs 11,000 less than the original price. The iPhone 14 Plus was launched at Rs 89,900 last year and is still selling at that price in the Apple Store. If you go for the 256GB version, the price mentioned is Rs 88,900, which is also around Rs 11,000 less than the original price of Rs 99,900.

Over and above this discount, you get 10 percent off on using a credit card from the Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, or IDBI Bank. This will sweeten the deal further but make sure your pin code is deliverable before you place the order.

Meanwhile, Jio Mart is running the Mobiles and Electronics Fest sale on its app where if you buy the iPhone 14 Plus, you get a discount of Rs 11,000 right away. The sale also includes several bank offers, so you can sweeten the deal further. The iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best smartphones you can get right now, so this is how the deal works.