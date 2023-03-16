Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may see a price increase: Here's why

Apple is expected to announce a whole new iPhone 15 lineup this September. The company is expected to announce four models, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Now, a new report has claimed that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be more expensive than previous Pro models. According to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, iPhone 15 Pro models will see a price increase due to several upgrades. Also Read - Apple may limit ProMotion, Always-On display to iPhone 15 Pro models

The upcoming iPhone Pro models are said to feature a titanium frame, solid-state buttons, an A17 Bionic chip, increased RAM, a periscope lens for increased optical zoom and more. Also Read - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may feature Dynamic Island on display

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series sometime in September or October this year. Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Sony will replace Lumentum and WIN Semi as the exclusive supplier of LiDAR Scanner components for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro might ditch 2 buttons for volume control

The iPhone 15 series will comprise four models, namely, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra.

As per the renders, the iPhone 15 Plus will get a Dynamic Island. This will be an upgrade over the iPhone 14 Plus’ notch panel. Also, the bezels on the upcoming Plus iPhone will be slimmer. The corner will be curvier and the back and front will be flat. It appears to have a dual-camera system on the rear with a bigger LED flash module. Just like other iPhones this year, the iPhone 15 Plus will also come with a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The iPhone 15 Plus appears to be a tad bit narrower. Other than this, the smartphone is expected to come with Apple’s A16 or A17 Bionic chipset. It will likely have 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. This time around, Apple is expected to stack a slightly bigger battery on the device.