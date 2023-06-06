Top 17 features coming to Apple's iPhones this fall

Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote address was one of the most significant nights yet. At the keynote address, the company not only introduced what it deems is the future of spatial computing, but it also announced several major upgrades for one of its beloved operating systems in the form of iOS 17. Also Read - How to use new Check In feature on iPhone: A step-by-step guide

Apple, as a company, has been known to be ahead of time when it comes to introducing new features in iOS and upgrading the old ones. Over the years, the company has perfected the art of making the overall iOS experience seamless and almost natural one feature at a time. This year with iOS 17, the company is doubling down on those efforts by introducing meaningful updates and upgrades. Also Read - iOS 17: Here are all the iPhone models eligible to get the new operating system

iOS 17 will arrive on all supported iPhone models in the fall this year, which is essentially the time when the company introduces its next batch of iPhone models. Ahead of that, take a peek at the top 17 iOS 17 features coming to iPhones this year and all the iPhone models that will get the update. Also Read - How to pre-order 15-inch MacBook Air online in India: A step-by-step guide

iPhone models that will get iOS 17 update

iPhone models that will get iOS 17 update are: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and second-gen iPhone SE or later.

Top 17 iOS 17 features you should know about

1. The Phone app is getting Personalised Contact Posters, which will enable users to customise how they appear on other users’ smartphones when they call. Contact Posters will also be available for third-party calling apps.

2. Apple has also introduced a Live Voicemail feature, which will give users the ability to see real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail, and the opportunity to pick up while the caller is leaving their message. Apple says that calls identified as spam by carriers won’t appear as Live Voicemail, and that they will be instantly declined.

3. A new Check In functionality in Messages will automatically notify a user’s friend or family member when they arrive at their destination, such as their home. After a user initiates a Check In, their friend or family member will automatically be notified as soon as the user arrives. If they are not making progress toward their destination, useful information will be temporarily shared with the selected contact, such as the device’s location, battery level, and cell service status.

4. FaceTime now supports audio and video messages so when users call someone who is not available, they can share a message that can be enjoyed later.

5. Users can now initiate a video call directly from Apple TV, or start the call on iPhone and then hand it off to Apple TV, to see friends and family on their television. With Center Stage, users will have perfect framing even as they move around the room.

6. Messages is getting a Live Stickers feature. Users can create Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos. Users can also add effects to Live Stickers that bring them to life, and a new drawer in the keyboard puts all of a user’s stickers in one place for easier access across iOS.

7. Another important feature coming to Message will enable the recipient of a message to see the transcription of a voice message. Apple says that when sending an audio message, it’s transcribed automatically so users can read it in the moment or listen later.

8. Apple introduced a sister feature to AirDrop at WWDC 2023. The feature called NameDrop allows users to easily share contact information by simply bringing their iPhones together, or by bringing an iPhone and Apple Watch together. With the same gesture, users can also share content or start SharePlay to listen to music, watch a movie, or play a game while in close proximity between iPhone devices.

9. Autocorrect feature also got an update with iOS 17. Apple says that users will now receive predictive text recommendations inline as they type, so adding entire words or completing sentences is as easy as tapping the space bar, making text entry faster than ever.

10. iOS 17 also introduces StandBy. This feature will give users a full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when iPhone is on its side and charging.

11. Apple introduced a new app called Journal that is aimed at helping iPhone users to reflect and practice gratitude through journaling. The app includes personalised suggestions to help inspire a user’s journal entry. Additionally, it comes with features such as lock the app, the using on-device processing, and end-to-end encryption among others.

12. In Safari, Private Browsing now locks when not in use, allowing a user to keep tabs open even when stepping away from the device.

13. For easier and more secure password and passkeys sharing, users can share passwords with a group of trusted contacts. Everyone in the group can add and edit passwords to keep them up to date.

14. The Health app now includes new mental health features. Users can log their daily moods and momentary emotions, see what might be contributing to their state of mind; and easily access depression and anxiety assessment tools.

15. Apple Maps is finally getting support for offline maps. With this feature users can download a specific area and access turn-by-turn navigation, see their estimated time of arrival, find places in Maps, and more while offline.

16. AirTag can be shared with up to five other people, allowing friends and family to keep track of an item in Find My. Everyone in a group will be able to see an item’s location, play a sound, and use Precision Finding to help pinpoint the location of a shared AirTag when nearby.

17. Apple Music now has Collaborative Playlists that make listening to music with friends easier than ever before, and SharePlay in the car allows all passengers to easily contribute to what’s playing.

Bonus: Siri can be activated by simply saying ‘Siri’.