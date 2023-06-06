Upcoming iOS 17 feature will warn users when someone sends nudes

Apple’s WWDC was jampacked with announcements, and because there was so much to cover in about two hours, the company skipped mentioning some features. One of them is Communication Safety in Messages, which will see a wider rollout as part of iOS 17. The new functionality will screen messages for nudity and other sensitive content and warn you before you view it. Specially curated for underage users, the new feature will also save adults from opening NSFW content in an unfavourable situation, such as sitting with your office colleagues.

The new functionality is buried deep inside the Privacy section of your iPhone when it is updated to iOS 17. Since the new iPhone software is available to developers only, regular users cannot access it until the rollout of the stable version takes place later this year.

What is it and what does it do?

Called ‘Sensitive Content Warning,” the feature will detect nude photos and videos before you view them on your iPhone. It will also guide you to help you “make a safe choice.” The feature works with photos and videos received in Messages, through AirDrop, or sent in video messages. Apple says the image and video processing happens on the iPhone, which means it “does not have access to the photos or videos.”

When someone sends what Apple thinks could be potentially sensitive (read nudes), the on-device machine learning scans the photo and blur it automatically before you could view them. You will likely need to perform an additional step to make unblur and view the photo or video. More than adults, this feature will help you keep your kids from unsolicited exposure to nude content.

Selective safety?

The Communication Safety tool was introduced last year as an opt-in, allowing the admin of a Family Sharing system to put necessary restrictions on iPhone devices of underage users. Currently, it works only inside Messages, blurring nude photos and videos sent through iMessage. In addition to warning the child and blurring the received photo or video, the Communication Safety tool presents the child with helpful resources on how to tackle exposure to unsolicited nudity. It also gives children the option to contact a trusted adult for support in an unwanted situation.

While the new Sensitive Content Warning feature will protect users from viewing unwanted naked photos or videos received on Messages and through AirDrop or video messages, it is unclear if it will support third-party apps in future. There is a plethora of chatting apps on iOS, including WhatsApp, which is the most popular of them all. While this feature will be useful in the markets where iMessage is highly used, there is no clarity for markets where apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram are more popular.