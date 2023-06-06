2 / 10

IPadOS 17

iPadOS 17 is the latest operating system for Apple iPads. iPadOS 17 finally brings a redesigned Lock Screen and interactive widgets. Health app, which was available on iPhones for a long time, is now coming to iPads with iPadOS 17. There are also some nifty updates to Messages, FaceTime, and Safari. The final stable update of the OS will be rolled out later around the time of Apple's next event this year.