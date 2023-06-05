Kuo says investors want Apple ChatGPT rival more than the XR headset

Credible Apple leakster Ming-Chi Kuo has tweeted his insights from discussions with Apple investors. According to him, investors are more interested in an Apple ChatGPT alternative than the mixed reality headset. Kuo says investors think the headset “May not be a substantial revenue and profit contributor” for suppliers in the next two years. Also Read - U.K. top defense officials worry about AI creating teenage terrorists

Investors also think that if Apple's announcement is a success, then "it will immensely impact 3D interaction design and 3D computer graphics". So far, Apple's track record says that the company is likely to create a whole new segment if it steps into the AR/VR wearable market. However, Apple has also had some recent setbacks, where innovations like the Touch Bar, or the Mini-sized iPhones didn't do that well.

Is Apple ChatGPT alternative launching at WWDC?

AI-generated content has been a buzzword ever since tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney went public. Microsoft and Google have also stepped into the market. Just yesterday, Google started rolling out a text-to-image service integrated into Google Slides.

So it is only a matter of time before Apple steps into the picture with its own generative AI. Siri, Apple’s current AI assistant is seriously lacking in comparison to Google Assistant and Bing AI Copilot.

According to Kuo, “If Apple unveils its AIGC service at WWDC, investors believe it will help continue the current AI investment sentiment”. Apple could also make something powerful enough to create demand for new hardware.

That’s where the mixed-reality headset should slot in. It could be Apple’s way to integrate AI, AR, and 3D designing. Lastly, Kuo says that if the Apple XR headset announcement is a success, combining it with the Watch, Mac, and iPhone sales could benefit the company and its suppliers.

Apple WWDC will go live at 10:30 PM (IST) on June 5. You can watch the live stream on YouTube or at the Apple official website or the Apple TV app.